Babita Ashiwal On Maa Ka Sum│"I Did Not Want Another Sacrificing Mother On Screen"

A

We had a lot of discussions around him. Agastya comes from a broken home and carries a sense of abandonment. When one parent leaves, the child depends heavily on the other. Even a small absence can affect them deeply. At the same time, I feel this generation is more self-focused. It is not necessarily wrong, but it is different from how earlier generations behaved. Agastya believes he is always right and that is why he has to learn things the hard way. He is not ready to bend or understand other perspectives, so his journey had to reflect that.