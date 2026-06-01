Raakh Trailer Out: Ali Fazal Is On The Trail Of Ruthless Killers In The Emotionally Intense Show

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Amazon Prime Video unveiled a gripping trailer for Raakh, led by Ali Fazal. The show also stars Sonali Bendre, Rakesh Bedi and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in key roles.

Raakh trailer
Raakh trailer out Photo: Amazon Prime Video
Summary of this article

  • The trailer of Raakh is out, teasing a dark, intense chase in 1970s Delhi.

  • Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, the show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who is investigating the disappearance and murder of school students.

  • The series premieres on June 12, 2026.

Amazon Prime Video, on Monday, unveiled a gripping trailer for its upcoming investigative crime thriller, Raakh. Directed and executive produced by Prosit Roy, the show is headlined by Ali Fazal, who plays a cop chasing serial killers.

Raakh trailer

The trailer opens with the disappearance of two children, leaving their parents shattered. It starts with the police asking the parents, “Bacche kab se gayab hain?”As the investigation begins, more such cases of disappearances and brutal murders are reported. It shows disturbing depths of violence and human depravity.

Set against the backdrop of late 1970s Delhi, the trailer offers a glimpse of haunting, atmospheric montages and the desperate hope of parents to find their children.

Fazal, who plays sub-inspector Jayprakash, leads a high-stakes investigation to track down the ruthless killers, navigating danger, fear and personal problems.

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Watch the trailer here.

Raakh also stars Sonali Bendre, Aamir Bashir, Akash Makhija, Ramandeep Yadav, Divya Sharma, Vivaan Sharma, Anshul Chauhan, Rakesh Bedi, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in pivotal roles.

The show is created, written and co-directed by Anusha Nandakumar and Sandeep Saket, with dialogues penned by Ayush Trivedi, adding emotional depth to the crime narrative.

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It will premiere worldwide on June 12.

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What the cast said about Raakh

Fazal shared that when he was first approached for Raakh, he thought it would be a conventional investigative crime thriller. However, after reading the script, he was drawn in as it is “layered, emotionally intense, and packed with gritty realism.”

On his role, the Mirzapur actor said Jayprakash is an “introvert, the unlikely cop, whose mind I found exciting to explore along with the minds of the suspects.”

He called Raakh “truly compelling” because of the “character study.”

Bendre was also drawn to the show because it is “layered and emotionally complex”. She also said it allowed her to “explore emotional spaces I hadn’t tapped into before as an actor.”

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