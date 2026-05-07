Kartavya Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Faces A Deadly Clash Between Duty And Family

Summary of this article
Kartavya trailer reveals Saif Ali Khan investigating a journalist’s shocking murder case.
Netflix crime drama explores corruption, exploited minors, and emotional family conflict deeply.
Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra join Saif Ali Khan in Kartavya thriller.
Kartavya's trailer has finally been unveiled, offering a tense first look at Saif Ali Khan in a morally conflicted role. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainment, the Netflix crime drama follows a police officer whose professional responsibilities begin colliding with personal danger after a journalist is shot under his watch.
The trailer sets up a world shaped by political influence, manipulation and emotional pressure. Saif Ali Khan plays Pawan, a police officer pushed into a difficult investigation while simultaneously trying to protect his own family from growing threats.
Kartavya trailer explores crime, power and moral conflict
The trailer begins with the aftermath of a journalist’s shooting, which immediately places Pawan under scrutiny from senior officers. As pressure intensifies, he is forced into a deeper investigation that slowly uncovers a disturbing network involving exploited minors and criminal operations.
During the case, Pawan discovers that a young boy named Harpal was involved in the killing. Further investigation leads him to Anand Shri, played by Saurabh Dwivedi, who is accused of using vulnerable children for illegal activities before abandoning them.The film gradually moves beyond a standard crime thriller, exploring how power structures manipulate both victims and institutions.
Saif Ali Khan’s Kartavya heads to Netflix soon
Alongside the investigation, Kartavya also focuses heavily on Pawan’s personal life. His family becomes entangled in violence after tensions involving his brother escalate, forcing him to balance his role as an officer with his responsibilities at home.
Speaking about the role, it was stated by Saif Ali Khan that Pawan is “a man constantly negotiating with himself” while facing impossible choices and emotional consequences.
Director Pulkit described the film as a story rooted in moral grey areas, where every decision carries lasting impact.
Apart from Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari in key roles. Kartavya is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on May 15.