ED Raids Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence in CMRL Money Laundering Probe Linked to Daughter’s Firm

For Pinarayi Vijayan, a veteran leader who has long commanded Kerala’s political theater with an iron will, the presence of federal agents at his doorstep introduces an intensely personal dimension to the battle. The narrative has shifted from standard political sparring to the vulnerabilities of family, as his daughter now stands squarely under the scanner of federal investigators. This sudden surge in ED activity follows a crucial setback for the accused just a day prior, when the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition by CMRL that sought to squash the money laundering proceedings entirely, effectively giving the federal agency a green light to dig deeper.