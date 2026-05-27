ED Raids Former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence in CMRL Money Laundering Probe Linked to Daughter’s Firm

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Outlook News Desk
Curated by: pritha mukherjee
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ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in a sweeping money laundering probe into Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd payments to his daughter T Veena’s firm Exalogic Solutions, as the Enforcement Directorate intensifies investigations after a Kerala High Court setback for CMRL.

ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence
ED raids former Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in a sweeping money laundering probe into Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd payments to his daughter T Veena’s firm Exalogic Solutions Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Federal investigators pulled up outside the rented residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a synchronized operation spanning ten locations across the state, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

  • The central question driving the federal agency is humanly simple yet legally severe: were these payments genuine fees for technical services.

  • Kerala High Court dismissed a petition by CMRL that sought to squash the money laundering proceedings entirely, effectively giving the federal agency a green light to dig deeper.

The early morning quiet of Thiruvananthapuram was shattered on Wednesday as vehicles bearing federal investigators pulled up outside the rented residence of former Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. In a synchronized operation spanning ten locations across the state, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched extensive searches under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The raids mark a dramatic escalation in a long-simmering political and financial controversy that has gripped Kerala’s political landscape, turning a dry corporate ledger into a high-stakes battle of accountability and reputation.

At the heart of the storm is a web of transactions involving Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic Solutions, an IT firm helmed by Vijayan’s daughter, T Veena. Investigators are unravelling allegations of an intricate pipeline where Rs 1.72 crore was reportedly transferred from CMRL to Exalogic between 2018 and 2019. The central question driving the federal agency is humanly simple yet legally severe: were these payments genuine fees for technical services, or were they, as the ED suspects, "bogus expenses" meant to mask the diversion of funds to politically connected individuals?

Rep. Image - | Photo: PTI
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By Outlook News Desk

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For Pinarayi Vijayan, a veteran leader who has long commanded Kerala’s political theater with an iron will, the presence of federal agents at his doorstep introduces an intensely personal dimension to the battle. The narrative has shifted from standard political sparring to the vulnerabilities of family, as his daughter now stands squarely under the scanner of federal investigators. This sudden surge in ED activity follows a crucial setback for the accused just a day prior, when the Kerala High Court dismissed a petition by CMRL that sought to squash the money laundering proceedings entirely, effectively giving the federal agency a green light to dig deeper.

As the searches progress and details trickle out, the state watches a familiar drama unfold—one where corporate financial trails intersect heavily with personal legacies and family ties. Beyond the complex statutory definitions of the PMLA, the unfolding investigation is ultimately a human story of power, family loyalty, and the relentless pursuit of accountability that spares no one, not even the most entrenched political figures.

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