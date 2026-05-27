Supreme Court to Deliver Verdict on Bihar Electoral Roll Revision Challenge Today

The Supreme Court of India is set to pronounce its verdict on Wednesday, May 27, on a batch of petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had reserved its judgment on January 29 after hearing multiple petitions, including one filed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Challenge to EC’s Powers
The petitions argue that the Election Commission of India (ECI) lacks the constitutional authority to conduct such a large-scale revision exercise under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950 and related rules.
Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for ADR, had questioned both the timeline and implementation of the exercise.
The petitions also raised concerns over the deletion of nearly 65 lakh voters from the draft electoral rolls during the Bihar revision process.
According to the Election Commission, many of the deleted entries belonged to voters who were either deceased, had migrated or were found registered in multiple constituencies.
What Is the SIR Exercise?
The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was first carried out in Bihar as part of the initial phase of the nationwide exercise.
Under the SIR notification, voters whose names did not appear in the 2002 or 2003 electoral rolls were required to establish ancestral linkage with someone listed in those rolls.
Critics argued that the requirement could potentially disenfranchise vulnerable and migrant populations lacking documentary proof.
The Election Commission, however, has maintained that the revision exercise is aimed at ensuring cleaner and more accurate electoral rolls.
Questions Before the Court
During hearings, the Supreme Court observed that inclusion or exclusion of names in electoral rolls falls within the constitutional domain of the Election Commission.
At the same time, the petitions questioned whether the scale and methodology of the Bihar exercise exceeded the powers granted to the poll body under existing law.
The verdict is expected to have major implications for future voter roll revision exercises across the country, especially as the Election Commission has already expanded the SIR process to several other states.