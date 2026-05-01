SIR Voter List Revision More Dangerous Than EVM Hacking, Says Omar Abdullah

"There is a difference between EVM (hacking) and what they are doing through SIR. Today, stealing (votes) is not happening through EVMs but the SIR, unfortunately, through the Election Commission," he said. He further described the West Bengal polls as a critical test for the opposition. "If the SIR shows its results, it can be very dangerous for all of us. We have to save ourselves from their attempt to rig the election by deleting voters from the voter list. I do not think anything can be done through the EVMs," PTI reported.