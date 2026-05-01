SIR Voter List Revision More Dangerous Than EVM Hacking, Says Omar Abdullah

J&K Chief Minister defends Mamata Banerjee’s strong room vigil and dismisses exit polls ahead of Monday results.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
Omar Abdullah, West Bengal Elections, Voter List Rigging
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a cabinet meeting to review key development initiatives and discuss governance priorities Photo: PTI; Representative image
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Omar Abdullah claimed that "vote theft" is now occurring through the deletion of names in voter lists rather than EVM hacking.

  • The Chief Minister supported Mamata Banerjee’s right to guard strong rooms, comparing it to the traditional practice of protecting ballot boxes.

  • Abdullah dismissed current exit polls as unreliable, citing their failure to accurately predict the previous West Bengal election results.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warned on Friday that the "Special Intensive Revision" (SIR) of electoral rolls represents a greater threat to democratic integrity than Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Speaking on the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, Abdullah asserted that any manipulation of voter lists to influence the outcome would set a "dangerous precedent" that all political parties must resist.

The Chief Minister addressed the recent tensions in Kolkata, specifically the high-stakes standoff outside a strong room in Bhabanipur on Thursday night. Abdullah defended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to station supporters at the site, noting that it is a candidate’s right to ensure the security of the vote.

"I have always said that I do not accept pre-poll rigging, and that safeguarding the EVMs after the polls is our responsibility," Abdullah told reporters. "We used to do the same when there were ballot boxes; we would keep our people outside the strong room. So, it was Mamata Banerjee's right to keep people outside the strong room, and she did it."

Related Content
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired a cabinet meeting to review key development initiatives and discuss governance priorities - PTI
Omar Abdullah’s Final Jammu Cabinet Before the Summer Move
PM Modi and J&K CM Omar Abdullah - PTI
Global events beyond Centre's control; no immediate shortage of essentials in J-K: CM Omar Abdullah
People arrange their documents during hearings under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, in Nadia, West Bengal. - | Photo: PTI
Bengal SIR: EC To Publish 2nd Supplementary List Today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee | - | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Claims 8 lakh Deletions From SIR Voter List, Demands Transparency
Related Content

According to PTI, Abdullah argued that modern "vote theft" is occurring through administrative processes rather than technical hacking. He suggested that the SIR, conducted under the auspices of the Election Commission, is being used to delete legitimate names from the voter list.

"There is a difference between EVM (hacking) and what they are doing through SIR. Today, stealing (votes) is not happening through EVMs but the SIR, unfortunately, through the Election Commission," he said. He further described the West Bengal polls as a critical test for the opposition. "If the SIR shows its results, it can be very dangerous for all of us. We have to save ourselves from their attempt to rig the election by deleting voters from the voter list. I do not think anything can be done through the EVMs," PTI reported.

Turning his attention to the exit polls released following the conclusion of voting, the Chief Minister dismissed their reliability. He reminded reporters that five years ago, most surveys incorrectly predicted a BJP victory in West Bengal.

"Which exit poll has been right till now?" he asked, noting that results are due this Monday. "We do not have to wait for long; the results will come on Monday."

Abdullah concluded by predicting that current forecasts would again be discredited. Reported PTI, the Chief Minister also took a swipe at a specific pollster without naming them, remarking: "One of them has refused to publish his exit poll because perhaps he did not like the results."

(With inputs from PTI)

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
×

Latest Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Rain Stops Play; United Arab Emirates: 36/1 (4.1), NEP: 289/7

  2. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  3. IPL Dispatch: Kagiso Rabada Wins Latest Bout With Virat Kohli; Riyan Parag Punished Amid Vaping Row

  4. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder, Shubman Gill Guide Gujarat Titans To Second Consecutive Win

  5. GT Vs RCB, IPL 2026: Jason Holder’s Amazing Effort to Dismiss Rajat Patidar Stirs Controversy - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Watches Brother Jaime Win At Madrid Open 2026 Under-16s

  2. Casper Ruud Vs Alexander Blockx, Madrid Open 2026: Belgian Prodigy Stuns Defending Champ In Quarter-Final

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Rafael Jodar, Madrid Open 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Beats Rising Star

  4. Madrid Open 2026: Hailey Baptiste Saves Six Match Points To Stun World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Injury: Defending Champion Ruled Out Of French Open 2026 With Wrist Setback

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. China Vs Malaysia LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: World No. 1 Shi Yu Qi Powers CHN 1-0 Lead Vs MAS

  4. India Vs Chinese Taipei LIVE Score, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Lakshya Sen To Take On Chou Tien Chen In Match 1

  5. India Vs Chinese Taipei Preview, Thomas Cup 2026 Quarter-Final: Lakshya And Co Look To Stay On Course For Title

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: April 30, 2026

  2. Outlook Cover Story: Will Mamata Thwart BJP's Goal In Bengal?

  3. Tracing Pandav Kumar’s Murder: A Ground Report from Uttam Nagar

  4. Akasa Air Pilot Dies Of Heart Attack During Training In Bengaluru

  5. In Photos: Bengal Steps Out To Vote As Phase 1 Spans 152 Seats

Entertainment News

  1. Samay Raina And Ranveer Allahbadia Reunite For ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ World Laughter Day Special Episode

  2. Singer Swagatha S Krishnan Calls Music Composer “Epstein Of Madras”, Alleges Sexual Assault And Covert Recording

  3. 10 South Indian Actresses Who Made Their Mark In Bollywood

  4. Assamese Feature Film ‘Moromor Deuta’ Trailer Out, Set For May 15 Release

  5. The Curious Case Of Jana Nayagan: Why Vijay’s Swansong Has Stirred Up A Political Storm

US News

  1. US Charges Sinaloa Governor, 9 Officials Over Alleged Cartel Links

  2. US Lawmakers Condemn Political Violence After Shooting Scare at Correspondents’ Dinner

  3. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  4. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  5. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

World News

  1. 17 Killed As Jeep Plunges Into Gorge In Nepal’s Rolpa

  2. Israeli Strikes In Lebanon Displace Families, Kill Journalist As Casualties Rise

  3. Iran Crisis Forces Gulf Monarchies Into Strategic Dilemma

  4. Pentagon Reveals US-Iran War Has Cost $25 Billion As Petrol Prices Surge

  5. Trump Discusses Iran Port Blockade With Oil Chiefs As Fuel Prices Surge

Latest Stories

  1. Buddha Purnima 2026 Horoscope: What The Full Moon Means For Your Sign

  2. Mamata Visits Bhabanipur Strong Room, Warns Against Counting Irregularities

  3. From Death Sentence To Legal Practice: Perarivalan’s Journey Through Justice

  4. 60 Days Of West Asia Conflict: A War Without Victory

  5. RR Vs DC, IPL 2026: Check Match Prediction, Pitch Report And Likely XIs For Today's Clash

  6. Maharashtra Day Celebrated Across State

  7. Nepal Vs UAE LIVE Score, ICC Cricket WC League Two: Rain Stops Play; United Arab Emirates: 36/1 (4.1), NEP: 289/7

  8. Heatwave Grips India: Is El Niño To Blame?