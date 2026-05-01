SIR Voter List Revision More Dangerous Than EVM Hacking, Says Omar Abdullah

Summary of this article
Omar Abdullah claimed that "vote theft" is now occurring through the deletion of names in voter lists rather than EVM hacking.
The Chief Minister supported Mamata Banerjee’s right to guard strong rooms, comparing it to the traditional practice of protecting ballot boxes.
Abdullah dismissed current exit polls as unreliable, citing their failure to accurately predict the previous West Bengal election results.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah warned on Friday that the "Special Intensive Revision" (SIR) of electoral rolls represents a greater threat to democratic integrity than Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Speaking on the ongoing West Bengal assembly elections, Abdullah asserted that any manipulation of voter lists to influence the outcome would set a "dangerous precedent" that all political parties must resist.
The Chief Minister addressed the recent tensions in Kolkata, specifically the high-stakes standoff outside a strong room in Bhabanipur on Thursday night. Abdullah defended West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s decision to station supporters at the site, noting that it is a candidate’s right to ensure the security of the vote.
"I have always said that I do not accept pre-poll rigging, and that safeguarding the EVMs after the polls is our responsibility," Abdullah told reporters. "We used to do the same when there were ballot boxes; we would keep our people outside the strong room. So, it was Mamata Banerjee's right to keep people outside the strong room, and she did it."
According to PTI, Abdullah argued that modern "vote theft" is occurring through administrative processes rather than technical hacking. He suggested that the SIR, conducted under the auspices of the Election Commission, is being used to delete legitimate names from the voter list.
"There is a difference between EVM (hacking) and what they are doing through SIR. Today, stealing (votes) is not happening through EVMs but the SIR, unfortunately, through the Election Commission," he said. He further described the West Bengal polls as a critical test for the opposition. "If the SIR shows its results, it can be very dangerous for all of us. We have to save ourselves from their attempt to rig the election by deleting voters from the voter list. I do not think anything can be done through the EVMs," PTI reported.
Turning his attention to the exit polls released following the conclusion of voting, the Chief Minister dismissed their reliability. He reminded reporters that five years ago, most surveys incorrectly predicted a BJP victory in West Bengal.
"Which exit poll has been right till now?" he asked, noting that results are due this Monday. "We do not have to wait for long; the results will come on Monday."
Abdullah concluded by predicting that current forecasts would again be discredited. Reported PTI, the Chief Minister also took a swipe at a specific pollster without naming them, remarking: "One of them has refused to publish his exit poll because perhaps he did not like the results."
(With inputs from PTI)