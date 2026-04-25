Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Emirates Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: United Arab Emirates have won the toss and elected to bowl first against NEP in match 97 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25

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Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026
UAE have won the toss and elected to field first in match 97 of CWC League 2 2026. Photo: X/Cricket Nepal
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • UAE have won the toss and elect to bowl first

  • The match will start at 9:15 AM IST

  • The recent T20I series between both teams was level at 1-1

Nepal will lock horns against the United Arab Emirates in match 97 of the ICC CWC League 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25.

CWC league 2 is a second division cricket tournament which consists of eight teams fighting for four slots in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Rhinos are currently placed 7th in the League 2 points table with 5 wins and 13 losses to their name. Aarif Sheikh (463) has been their highest run-scorer of the tournament, while Sandip Lamichhane has scalped the most wickets (23).

On the other hand, UAE are at the bottom most position in the table with 5 wins and 15 losses to their credit. They will be desperate to bag a win and climb up the points table.

Follow the live score and play-by-play updates of the match here.

Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Toss Update

UAE have won the toss and elected to field against Nepal.

Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Playing XIs

Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh(w), Basir Ahamad, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rohit Paudel(c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami

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File photo of the Nepal cricket team. - Photo: X/ICCAsiaCricket
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UAE: Adeeb Usmani, Ajay Kumar, Akshdeep Nath, Muhammed Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Harpreet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Shahdad, Nilansh Keswani

Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Streaming Details

While the CWC League 2 match between Nepal and UAE will not be televised, it can be streamed live on the Fancode app in India. The action will begin from 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 25.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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