Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Emirates Win Toss, Elect To Bat First

Summary of this article
UAE have won the toss and elect to bowl first
The match will start at 9:15 AM IST
The recent T20I series between both teams was level at 1-1
Nepal will lock horns against the United Arab Emirates in match 97 of the ICC CWC League 2 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground on Saturday, April 25.
CWC league 2 is a second division cricket tournament which consists of eight teams fighting for four slots in the ODI World Cup, scheduled to take place next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
The Rhinos are currently placed 7th in the League 2 points table with 5 wins and 13 losses to their name. Aarif Sheikh (463) has been their highest run-scorer of the tournament, while Sandip Lamichhane has scalped the most wickets (23).
On the other hand, UAE are at the bottom most position in the table with 5 wins and 15 losses to their credit. They will be desperate to bag a win and climb up the points table.
Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Toss Update
UAE have won the toss and elected to field against Nepal.
Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Playing XIs
Nepal: Aarif Sheikh, Aasif Sheikh(w), Basir Ahamad, Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan KC, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Rohit Paudel(c), Sandeep Lamichhane, Sompal Kami
UAE: Adeeb Usmani, Ajay Kumar, Akshdeep Nath, Muhammed Waseem, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Harpreet Singh, Junaid Siddique, Khuzaima Tanveer, Muhammad Shahdad, Nilansh Keswani
Nepal Vs UAE, CWC League 2 2026: Streaming Details
While the CWC League 2 match between Nepal and UAE will not be televised, it can be streamed live on the Fancode app in India. The action will begin from 9:30 AM IST on Saturday, April 25.