Nepal Vs Oman Toss Update, ICC CWC League 2: NEP Chose To Bat First – Check Playing XIs

Summary of this article
Nepal face Oman on May 5, 2026 at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur, Kathmandu in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 action
Oman come into the clash in a stronger position on the table, while Nepal are under pressure to keep their qualification hopes alive
Toss update: Nepal have won the toss and opted to bat first
Nepal face Oman in a crucial ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 clash on May 5, 2026, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Kathmandu. With both sides pushing for valuable points in the 2023–27 cycle, the encounter carries major implications for their qualification hopes.
Oman head into the contest in strong position, sitting third on the table with 31 points from 27 matches, including 14 wins.
Nepal are under pressure in seventh place with 16 points from 23 games and just seven victories so far, making consistency their biggest concern at this stage of the campaign.
Their recent meeting on April 29, 2026, also went Oman’s way, as Jatinder Singh’s superb 130 guided them to a commanding 102-run win.
Nepal will be banking on key performers like Sandeep Lamichhane and Gulshan Jha to respond in a must-win situation at home.
The Kirtipur surface is expected to offer a fair balance between bat and ball, with early movement likely assisting pacers such as Karan KC and Oman’s Shakeel Ahmad.
With their campaign under real pressure, Nepal will need a strong all-round display to stay alive in the race for ODI World Cup qualification.
Nepal Vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2: Toss Update
Nepal have won the toss and have opted to bat.
Nepal Vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2: Playing XIs
Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh(c), Hasnain Ul Wahab, Hammad Mirza, Jiten Ramanandi, Aryan Bisht, Vinayak Shukla(w), Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmed, Siddharth Bukkapatnam, Hassnain Shah, Nadeem Khan
Nepal (Playing XI): Binod Bhandari(w), Aarif Sheikh, Arjun Kumal, Rohit Paudel(c), Dipendra Singh Airee, Aasif Sheikh, Gulsan Jha, Karan KC, Nandan Yadav, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Nepal Vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2: Live Streaming
When and where is Nepal vs Oman in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 being played?
Nepal vs Oman is being played on May 5, 2026, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Kathmandu.
Where to watch Nepal vs Oman ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match?
The Nepal vs Oman match will be live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India.