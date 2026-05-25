RCB Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1: Bengaluru’s Batting Depth Up Against Gujarat's Relentless Bowlers

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The battle between Royal Challengers Bengaluru mainstay Virat Kohli and Gujarat Titans pace ace Kagiso Rabada, as also the one between Mohammed Siraj and Phil Salt could dictate the outcome of Qualifier 1

RCB Vs GT Preview, IPL 2026 Qualifier 1 dharamsala
Gujarat Titans' Kagiso Rabada celebrates with teammates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli during their Indian Premier League match in Ahmedabad. Photo: File/AP
Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru meet Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1

  • Both teams ended the league stage on 18 points after 14 matches

  • RCB's power-packed batting could face stern test from GT bowling

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pursuit of back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles will run into the season's most disciplined bowling attack when they face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on Tuesday, with a direct place in the final at stake.

Both teams ended the league stage on 18 points after 14 matches, but RCB claimed the top spot owing to a superior net run rate.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have arguably been the two most complete sides of IPL 2026, though they have taken contrasting routes to the playoffs. RCB, under skipper Rajat Patidar, built their campaign around aggressive batting and a far more reliable bowling unit than in previous seasons.

The defending champions repeatedly crossed 200 this season and benefited immensely from the experience of the iconic Virat Kohli at the top and the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball.

Their ability to win away from home and close out tight matches made them one of the most consistent sides of the league phase. RCB also carry the advantage of recent familiarity with conditions in Dharamsala, where they sealed a crucial win against Punjab Kings earlier this month.

GT, meanwhile, have surged into the playoffs on the back of a formidable bowling attack and a top order that rarely allowed pressure to build. Captain Shubman Gill, the elegant Sai Sudharsan and explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler have provided solidity and firepower in equal measure.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar, left, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Gujarat Titans' Washington Sundar, right, and Jos Buttler run between the wickets during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Ahmedabad, India. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. - | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak

But it is GT's bowling that has stood out in the second half of the season. The pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna has consistently struck with the new ball, while Rashid Khan and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore have controlled the middle overs expertly.

GT head into the knockout clash with strong momentum after hammering Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in their final league game.

Match-Ups In Qualifier 1

The contest could eventually hinge on a handful of key match-ups.

Kohli against Protea pace ace Rabada promises to be one of the defining battles of the evening, especially with the extra bounce available in Dharamshala. Kohli's ability to negotiate the early burst from GT's quicks could shape RCB's powerplay.

Similarly, Phil Salt's attacking intent against Siraj, who knows the RCB setup intimately after previous seasons with the franchise, could dictate the early tempo. Salt is back to compete in the play-offs after flying back to treat his finger injury. He lends solidity to RCB line-up.

At the other end, Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar will test Gill and Sudharsan with movement under lights. RCB's seamers have enjoyed success this season by attacking the top order early, and GT’s reliance on their top three makes those first six overs critical.

The middle-overs duel between Rashid Khan and RCB’s right-heavy batting unit could also prove decisive, although skipper Patidar’s strong game against spin gives Bengaluru an important counter-option.

With both sides evenly matched on points and packed with match-winners, Tuesday’s Qualifier 1 shapes up as a battle between RCB’s batting depth and GT’s relentless bowling machine.

Squads

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (C), Anuj Rawat (wk), Arshad Khan, Ashok Sharma, Jos Buttler (wk), Connor Esterhuizen, Gurnoor Brar, Jason Holder, Kulwant Khejroliya, Kumar Kushagra, Mohammed Siraj, Glenn Phillips, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan, Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Ishant Sharma, Nishant Sindhu, Manav Suthar, Rahul Tewatia, Washington Sundar, Luke Wood, and Jayant Yadav.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Philip Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Jacob Bethell, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Swapnil Singh, Nuwan Thushara, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Mangesh Yadav, Jordan Cox, Vicky Ostwal, Vihaan Malhotra, Kanishk Chouhan, and Satvik Deswal.

Match starts: 7.30pm IST.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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