According to him, "The proposal on providing assistance of Rs 13 lakh to children with disabilities is currently being examined at multiple administrative levels. The discussions are underway regarding the implementation framework and it will soon be taken up by the cabinet." The objective is to ensure that no child with disabilities is denied quality healthcare because of financial constraints. Families often spend lakhs of rupees on surgeries, therapies and assistive devices, and this scheme is intended to reduce that burden significantly, he said.