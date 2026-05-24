GI Tag Application Filed For ‘Ananthapuramu Lemon’ From Anantapur District

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Famous for its unique flavour and high juice content, the Ananthapuramu lemon seeks official recognition to boost farmer income and protect its identity.

Ananthapuramu Lemon’ From Anantapur District
Ananthapuramu Lemon’ From Anantapur District
Summary of this article

  • A formal application has been submitted for granting Geographical Indication (GI) tag to ‘Ananthapuramu Lemon’ from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district.

  • The lemon variety is known for its distinct aroma, higher juice content, thin peel, and longer shelf life compared to other varieties.

  • The GI tag is expected to help local farmers get better prices, promote exports, and prevent misuse of the name by other regions.

Farmers and horticulture officials in Andhra Pradesh have taken a significant step towards protecting the identity of the locally grown lemon by filing an application for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Ananthapuramu Lemon’.

The application highlights the unique qualities of the lemon cultivated in Anantapur district, which is considered one of the largest lemon-producing regions in the state. The variety is particularly valued for its strong fragrance, high acidity, abundant juice, and better keeping quality, attributed to the district’s red sandy soil and climatic conditions.

The move is aimed at securing legal protection for the product under the GI of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. Once granted, only lemons grown in the specific geographical area of Anantapur will be allowed to be marketed as ‘Ananthapuramu Lemon’.

Local farmers and the district administration believe that the GI tag will significantly enhance the market value of Ananthapuramu lemons, both in domestic and international markets. It will also help in branding, preventing counterfeit products, and increasing the income of thousands of small and marginal farmers dependent on lemon cultivation.

Horticulture officials have submitted detailed documents including historical evidence, cultivation practices, and scientific analysis of the fruit’s unique features to the GI registry in Chennai. The process usually takes 12 to 18 months after scrutiny and public objections, if any.

Related Content
Who Has the Numbers in the Upcoming Rajya Sabha Elections? See Below - PTI
BJP launches the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Maha Prashikshan Abhiyan in Vijayawada, a two-day training programme to strengthen state, district and mandal leadership in Andhra Pradesh - X
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu naidu - | Photo: PTI
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu - null

This is the latest addition to Andhra Pradesh’s growing list of GI-tagged agricultural products, further strengthening the state’s position in promoting region-specific crops.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories