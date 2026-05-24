GI Tag Application Filed For ‘Ananthapuramu Lemon’ From Anantapur District

A formal application has been submitted for granting Geographical Indication (GI) tag to ‘Ananthapuramu Lemon’ from Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district.
The lemon variety is known for its distinct aroma, higher juice content, thin peel, and longer shelf life compared to other varieties.
The GI tag is expected to help local farmers get better prices, promote exports, and prevent misuse of the name by other regions.
Farmers and horticulture officials in Andhra Pradesh have taken a significant step towards protecting the identity of the locally grown lemon by filing an application for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for ‘Ananthapuramu Lemon’.
The application highlights the unique qualities of the lemon cultivated in Anantapur district, which is considered one of the largest lemon-producing regions in the state. The variety is particularly valued for its strong fragrance, high acidity, abundant juice, and better keeping quality, attributed to the district’s red sandy soil and climatic conditions.
The move is aimed at securing legal protection for the product under the GI of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. Once granted, only lemons grown in the specific geographical area of Anantapur will be allowed to be marketed as ‘Ananthapuramu Lemon’.
Local farmers and the district administration believe that the GI tag will significantly enhance the market value of Ananthapuramu lemons, both in domestic and international markets. It will also help in branding, preventing counterfeit products, and increasing the income of thousands of small and marginal farmers dependent on lemon cultivation.
Horticulture officials have submitted detailed documents including historical evidence, cultivation practices, and scientific analysis of the fruit’s unique features to the GI registry in Chennai. The process usually takes 12 to 18 months after scrutiny and public objections, if any.
This is the latest addition to Andhra Pradesh’s growing list of GI-tagged agricultural products, further strengthening the state’s position in promoting region-specific crops.