Rahul Gandhi should apologize after SC rejects Natarajan's plea: BJP

Claiming that the Congress has repeatedly targeted institutions, Poonawalla said, "The Congress is constantly trying to create an atmosphere against constitutional institutions. They claimed the Election Commission was wrong and accused it of stealing seats. Will they now say the verdict has been stolen as well?" "The Supreme Court has categorically rejected the allegations being made by the Congress party and its ecosystem. The Congress must introspect. Why did Meenakshi Natarajan does not disclose details of the case against her?" he said.