Nishikant Dubey Hits Back At Rahul Gandhi Over Modi's 'Hug Diplomacy' Jibe

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey attacked Rahul Gandhi after the Congress leader mocked PM Modi’s practice of hugging foreign leaders during a party event.
Dubey invoked photographs of former PM Indira Gandhi with Fidel Castro and Yasser Arafat, as well as Rahul Gandhi’s 2018 hug with PM Modi.
Several BJP leaders, including Pralhad Joshi and Bansuri Swaraj, accused Gandhi of using inappropriate and undignified language, particularly over his reference to Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.
A political row has erupted between the BJP and Congress after Rahul Gandhi mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's practice of hugging foreign leaders during diplomatic engagements. BJP MP Nishikant Dubey hit back by invoking photographs of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with international leaders, while other BJP leaders accused Gandhi of making an inappropriate reference to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The exchange began at the Congress's Rachnatmak Congress national convention on Thursday, where Rahul Gandhi questioned the idea that hugging foreign leaders could be considered foreign policy.
What Did Rahul Gandhi Say About Modi's 'Hug Diplomacy'?
Speaking at the event, Gandhi said he was unable to understand where Modi had got the idea that foreign policy was about hugging world leaders.
"Imagine the ignorance... where did he get the idea that foreign policy was about hugging leaders," Gandhi said.
Dikshit subsequently asked Gandhi, "Meloni samajh ke toh nahi pakda tha?" Gandhi responded, "I have not reached there yet."
The exchange quickly circulated on social media and triggered criticism from BJP leaders, who argued that the reference to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was inappropriate.
How Did Nishikant Dubey Respond?
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey responded by turning the criticism back on Gandhi and his family.
In a post on X, Dubey shared photographs of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi with Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro and Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. He also included the widely circulated photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in Parliament in 2018.
Dubey captioned the post with a provocative reference to Rahul Gandhi's remarks, asking whether he regarded such embraces as a "gastric fire" or "the fire of lust".
A video of Indira Gandhi meeting Castro also resurfaced on social media amid the political exchange.
BJP Leaders Accuse Rahul Gandhi Of Crossing The Line
The controversy drew criticism from several BJP leaders.
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi asked Gandhi when he would "grow up", accusing him of insulting Modi and, by extension, the voters who elected him.
"By insulting the Prime Minister, you mock millions of voters who chose Modi ji for three historic terms," Joshi said, while accusing Gandhi of displaying arrogance towards the public mandate.
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also criticised Gandhi's comments, describing the language used against Modi as inappropriate for someone holding the constitutional position of Leader of the Opposition.
She accused Gandhi of using "cheap rhetoric for social media memes and reels" rather than providing constructive opposition.
BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan similarly said political parties had every right to criticise their opponents but should not "insult women and reduce public life to vulgar jokes".
"Mocking PM Narendra Modi ji and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, while Congress leaders laugh along, reflects a serious lack of political maturity," she said.
The BJP-Congress clash has once again turned a political criticism into a wider social media battle, with both sides using photographs and past statements involving political leaders to challenge the other.