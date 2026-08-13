PM Modi Calls Harsimrat Kaur Badal After Attack On Sukhbir Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal to inquire about the health of SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal following an assault in Maharashtra.
An attacker dressed in Nihang attire targeted Sukhbir Singh Badal with a kirpan at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately ordered an official inquiry into the security breach and assault.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a telephonic conversation on Thursday with SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal to inquire about the health of her husband and SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal. An attacker injured Badal during an assault in Maharashtra where Harsimrat accompanied him.
A man dressed in Nihang attire wielding a kirpan targeted Badal on Thursday at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Nanded. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis immediately ordered an official inquiry into the attack, as reported by PTI.
Details of Nanded Attack
The assault occurred as Badal was walking toward the langar hall after paying obeisance. The gurdwara is located 15 km from Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, one of the five temporal seats, or Takhts, of Sikhism.
Security personnel intercepted the attacker before further harm could occur, in what the SAD stated was a "close-range" attack. SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler demanded that the Police investigate a wider conspiracy targeting panthic leaders.
"Badal sustained a minor injury on his arm and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is completely fine and in 'Chardi Kala' (high spirits)," Kler said.
"Some 'panth virodhi' (anti-panth) forces are hatching such conspiracies," Kler said.
Political Context and History
The incident follows a meeting between Badal and Modi on August 7. That engagement sparked immense speculation of a potential SAD-BJP alliance ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, PTI reported.
Badal has survived previous threats to his life. In December 2024, Badal survived an assassination attempt outside the Golden Temple when former militant Narain Singh Chaura allegedly opened fire at him from close range. A security officer intervened and caused the bullet to hit a wall before security personnel overpowered and arrested Chaura.