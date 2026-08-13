Sukhbir Badal Attacked With Kirpan: What We Know About The Nihang Attacker

Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a kirpan at Nanded gurdwara.
Accused Jaspal Singh, a Nihang, was detained by Badal’s security personnel.
Badal suffered a minor hand injury and is reported out of danger.
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal was attacked with a kirpan at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur in Maharashtra’s Nanded on Thursday, leaving him injured in his right hand. The former Punjab deputy chief minister was rushed to a private hospital, where he received treatment and is reported to be out of danger.
The alleged attacker has been identified as Jaspal Singh, a Nihang Sikh believed to be between 60 and 65 years old, according to police sources cited by Republic TV. He was reportedly serving as a sewadar at the gurdwara and was overpowered by Badal’s security personnel before being handed over to the police.
According to Republic TV, the accused told police that he “just felt like doing it”. Police sources cited by the channel also said he referred to the period when “their government” was in power and claimed it had failed to win the public’s trust.
What We Know About The Attacker
Jaspal Singh was dressed in traditional blue Nihang attire when he allegedly attacked Badal with a kirpan.
Jaimal Singh Dhillon, a functionary at Takht Nanded Sahib, said the gurdwara where the incident occurred is controlled by a Nihang Samparday and that the attacker is reportedly from Punjab.
The shrine is managed by a splinter group of the Shiromani Panth Akali Budha Dal 96 Crori, a major Nihang organisation headed by Baba Maan Singh. Baba Teja Singh is the local jathedar.
According to available accounts, Jaspal Singh had been serving as a sewadar at the gurdwara.
Police are now examining his statements and trying to determine whether the attack was spontaneous or had a wider motive.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has sought details from the Nanded Superintendent of Police and directed authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.
How Sukhbir Badal Was Attacked
The assault took place at around 1.45 pm inside Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur, also referred to as Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji Mugat, on the outskirts of Nanded.
Nanded Superintendent of Police Neelabh Rohan confirmed the incident to PTI.
“A nihang (member of a martial order of Sikhs) attacked Badal with a kirpan inside the gurdwara,” Rohan said.
The assailant was quickly overpowered by Badal’s security personnel and handed over to the local police.
Sources cited by Republic TV said people were getting photographs clicked with Badal when an argument allegedly broke out shortly before the attack.
Another account said Badal was walking towards the langar hall after paying obeisance when he was targeted.
Badal’s personal security officer was also reportedly injured while intervening.
Badal Suffers Minor Injury, SAD Says He Is ‘Fine’
Badal, who has Z+ security cover, suffered an injury to his right hand and was rushed to a private hospital.
Visuals following the incident showed him walking with a cloth wrapped around the injured hand. A local official said he received two to three stitches.
SAD spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kler said Badal was doing well following treatment.
“Badal sustained a minor injury on his arm and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. He is completely fine and in ‘Chardi Kala’ (high spirits),” Kler said.
Kler said Maharashtra Police would investigate the attack and determine whether there was any conspiracy behind it.
Alleging that “panthic leaders” were being repeatedly targeted, he said, “Some ‘panth virodhi’ (anti-panth) forces are hatching such conspiracies.”
Senior SAD leader Virsa Singh Valtoha also called for a detailed investigation.
“There should be a thorough probe. Who are the forces behind such attack…” Valtoha said.
PM Modi Inquires About Badal's Health
Following the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and inquired about the health of her husband, Sukhbir Singh Badal, sources told Hindustan Times.
The attack comes days after Badal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 7, a meeting that had sparked speculation about a possible rapprochement between the SAD and BJP ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, reported news agency PTI.
Why Was Badal In Nanded?
Badal had arrived in Nanded on Wednesday along with his wife, Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, other family members and close associates for a three-day visit.
He had organised an Akhand Path at the gurdwara.
Earlier on Thursday, Badal was presented with a siropa by the head priests at Sachkhand Nanded Sahib, one of the five temporal seats of the Sikhs.
Gurdwara Mata Sahib Kaur is around 15 km from the main Nanded Sahib gurdwara and is administered separately by a Nihang sect.
Second Attack On Badal In Less Than Two Years
The Nanded assault is the second attack targeting Badal in less than two years.
On December 4, 2024, former militant Narain Singh Chaura allegedly attempted to shoot him near the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Chaura fired from close range, but a security officer intervened and grabbed his pistol. The bullet missed Badal and struck a wall of the shrine.
No one was injured in that incident, and Chaura was subsequently overpowered and arrested.
Following Thursday’s attack, investigators in Nanded are now focusing on Jaspal Singh’s background, his statements to police and the sequence of events leading up to the assault.