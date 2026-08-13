Sukhbir Singh Badal Attacked At Nanded Gurdwara In Maharashtra, Suffers Hand Injury

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Shvetank Maurya
Updated on:
Published at:

Badal was attacked by a Nihang inside the gurdwara, he sustained an injury to his hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment

Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Akali Dal, SAD Punjab
Sukhbir Singh Badal Photo: PTI

Shiromani Akali Dal president and former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal was reportedly attacked at a gurdwara in Nanded, Maharashtra, on Thursday.

According to ANI, citing Nanded Police, Badal was attacked by a Nihang inside the gurdwara. He sustained an injury to his hand and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A video from the site showed Badal walking inside a building with a saffron-coloured cloth wrapped around his right hand following the reported incident.

Earlier in the day, Badal had visited Takht Sri Hazur Sahib in Nanded along with his wife, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, who is a Shiromani Akali Dal MP.

The circumstances surrounding the attack and the identity and motive of the attacker were not immediately clear. Further details are awaited.

(More details awaited. With agency inputs)

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories