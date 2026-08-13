In Photos: Protesters Continue Their Sit-In Over Alleged JPSC And JSSC Paper Leaks In Ranchi

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Students and job aspirants continued their protest in Ranchi over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations. The demonstrators are demanding transparency, accountability and action from the state government. This photo gallery captures the ongoing agitation, protest marches, placards, slogans and the security arrangements surrounding the demonstrations

protest against the Jharkhand government
Students shout slogans during a protest against the Jharkhand government over the alleged JSSC-CGL and JPSC paper leaks and examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium student protest
Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey interacts with a protester who was admitted to a hospital after falling ill during an indefinite hunger strike, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. The students have been protesting against the state government over alleged irregularities and paper leaks in the JSSC-CGL and JPSC examinations. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand Assembly adjourned sine die protest
Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das interacts with students sitting on a hunger strike to protest against the state government over the alleged JSSC CGL paper leak and JPSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Albert Ekka Chowk protest march
Students hold placards during a protest demanding a CBI probe into the alleged JSSC CGL paper leak and irregularities in the JPSC examinations, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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CBI probe for JSSC paper leak
Police officers interact with protesting students as they urge them to clear the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium, where they have been demonstrating for the last few weeks against the Jharkhand government regarding JPSC-JSSC-CGL paper leak issues, in Ranchi, Wednesday midnight, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand recruitment scam investigation updates
Former Jharkhand chief minister Raghubar Das meets student leader Devendra Nath Mahto, who has been on hunger strike for the past 11 days to protest alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and is undergoing treatment, at Sadar Hospital, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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14th JPSC exam cancellation demand
A protesting student is rushed to a hospital after her health condition became unstable during a demonstration against the Jharkhand government regarding the JPSC and JSSC-CGL paper leak issue, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand JPSC preliminary exam scam
Job aspirants take part in a silent march at Albert Ekka Chowk, a day after police used lathi-charge during their protest against the Jharkhand government over the JPSC and JSSC-CGL recruitment exam paper leak issue, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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JSSC CGL paper leak latest news 2026
Job aspirants take part in a silent march at Albert Ekka Chowk, a day after police used lathi-charge during their protest against the Jharkhand government over the JPSC and JSSC-CGL recruitment exam paper leak issue, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ranchi JPSC protest live updates
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto undergoes medical treatment after being admitted to Sadar Hospital following a deterioration in his health condition, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. Mahto's health became unstable during his indefinite hunger strike protesting against the Jharkhand government over the alleged JPSC and JSSC-CGL examination paper leak issues. | Photo: PTI
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JPSC and JSSC paper leak scams
Student protesters attend to an activist on a hunger strike, in Ranchi, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026. Job aspirants and students in Jharkhand have been on a sit-in demonstration and indefinite fast since last month, demanding a CBI inquiry into alleged paper leaks and recruitment irregularities in the competitive examinations conducted by the JPSC and JSSC. | Photo: PTI

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