In Photos: Protesters Continue Their Sit-In Over Alleged JPSC And JSSC Paper Leaks In Ranchi

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Students and job aspirants continued their protest in Ranchi over alleged paper leaks and irregularities in JPSC and JSSC recruitment examinations. The demonstrators are demanding transparency, accountability and action from the state government. This photo gallery captures the ongoing agitation, protest marches, placards, slogans and the security arrangements surrounding the demonstrations
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