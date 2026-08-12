India Vs Sri Lanka 2026: Squads, Schedule, Venues, Injuries And All You Need To Know

India face Sri Lanka in a two-Test WTC series, starting August 15 in Galle
India have injury concerns, with Jasprit Bumrah and Washington Sundar unavailable
Niroshan Dickwella returns as Sri Lanka also deal with key injury absences
India and Sri Lanka are set to renew their Test rivalry with a two-match series beginning on August 15, 2026, in Galle. The series is part of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle and comes with both teams dealing with significant selection changes ahead of the opener.
India will be led by Shubman Gill, who has been declared fit after missing part of the team's warm-up fixture with a finger injury. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will be captained by Dhananjaya de Silva and have made several changes to their squad because of injuries to key batters.
India vs Sri Lanka Test Series 2026: Schedule And Venues
The opening Test will be played at the Galle International Stadium from August 15 to 19, before the teams travel to Colombo for the second match.
|Test
|Date
|Venue
|1st Test
|August 15-19, 2026
|Galle International Stadium, Galle
|2nd Test
|August 23-27, 2026
|Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC), Colombo
Both Tests are scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM IST. The second Test at SSC will bring the series to a close on August 27.
The Galle opener is particularly interesting because India have historically enjoyed considerable success against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. However, the current Indian side is going through a transition under Gill, making this a significant assignment for the new captain and his team.
India Squad: Gill Leads A Side Hit By Injuries
India's original 15-member squad underwent multiple changes before the series. Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out after failing to fully recover from a left-knee injury, with uncapped Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi called up as his replacement.
There was another late change when Sai Sudharsan was ruled out because of a stress reaction in his right toe. The BCCI subsequently named Sarfaraz Khan as his replacement.
India's updated Test squad:
Shubman Gill (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Auqib Nabi.
The squad has a blend of established Test players and uncapped options. Jadeja and Kuldeep give India considerable spin experience, while Saransh Jain provides another off-spin option after Washington Sundar was ruled unavailable for the opening Test because of a hamstring injury.
Shubman Gill's Fitness Update
Gill's fitness became an immediate concern after he injured his finger during training in Colombo and missed India's warm-up game against the Sri Lanka XI initially. However, he returned to batting and was subsequently described as "very much ready" for the first Test.
That is a major boost for India, particularly after Bumrah and Sudharsan were ruled out.
Sri Lanka Squad: Dickwella Returns After Three Years
Sri Lanka have named a 16-member squad for the Galle Test, with Dhananjaya de Silva continuing as captain and Kamindu Mendis serving as his deputy. The biggest selection story is the return of Niroshan Dickwella, who is back in the Test setup after last playing in the format in 2023.
Sri Lanka squad:
Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.
Sri Lanka have also handed a maiden Test call-up to Keshara Nuwantha, while Pasindu Sooriyabandara is another player who could be in line for his Test debut. Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka has also returned to the Test squad after making his only appearance in the format in 2023.
Sri Lanka's Injury Concerns
Sri Lanka will be without two important batters for the opening Test. Kusal Mendis has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Pathum Nissanka is also unavailable because of injury. Their absence leaves Sri Lanka with less established batting depth against an Indian attack that still contains considerable quality despite Bumrah's absence.
The hosts have responded by bringing Dickwella back into the squad, while the inclusion of Sooriyabandara provides another potential batting option. The return of experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Chandimal also gives the middle order an important senior presence.
Major Injury Replacements: Who Is In And Who Is Out?
India have experienced more significant changes to their original squad than Sri Lanka.
Jasprit Bumrah - Auqib Nabi: Bumrah was ruled out because of his knee injury, handing Nabi his maiden Test call-up.
Washington Sundar - Saransh Jain: Sundar was unavailable for the first Test because of a hamstring injury, while uncapped off-spin all-rounder Saransh Jain was added.
Sai Sudharsan - Sarfaraz Khan: Sudharsan was ruled out after failing to recover from his right-toe stress reaction, with Sarfaraz brought back into the Test squad.
For Sri Lanka, the most notable absences are Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, both missing the opening Test because of injuries. Dickwella's recall and Keshara Nuwantha's inclusion have helped the hosts reshape their squad.
What To Expect From The Conditions
The opening Test in Galle is expected to place considerable emphasis on spin, making the battle between India's and Sri Lanka's tweakers particularly important. India have several spin options in Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar and Saransh Jain, while Sri Lanka can call upon Prabath Jayasuriya, Ramesh Mendis and Keshara Nuwantha.
The challenge for India will be to balance their bowling attack without Bumrah, while Sri Lanka will need their inexperienced players to step up after losing two established batters.
Head-To-Head And Series Context
India have historically dominated the Test rivalry. The two sides have played 46 Tests, with India winning 22, Sri Lanka seven and 17 ending in draws.
However, past records will offer limited comfort to either side in what is a new chapter for both teams. India are under Gill's leadership and without Bumrah, while Sri Lanka are entering the series without two of their key batters.
The series is also significant in the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle, meaning the two Tests carry points that could become important as the race for the WTC final develops.
India vs Sri Lanka Tests 2026: All You Need To Know
The series begins with the Galle Test on August 15, before moving to the SSC in Colombo on August 23. India will start with a stronger historical record and a deep spin attack, but Sri Lanka's home advantage and the expected conditions could make the contest much closer than the head-to-head numbers suggest.
For India, the biggest questions will revolve around replacing Bumrah, deciding their No. 6 and managing their spin-heavy combination. For Sri Lanka, the challenge is even more immediate: replacing Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka while introducing new faces into a Test squad facing one of the strongest sides in world cricket.
With Gill fit, Sarfaraz back, Dickwella returning and several uncapped players waiting in the wings, the two-Test series has plenty of subplots before the first ball is even bowled.