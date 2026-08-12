Three Years Later, Sri Lanka Bring Back Veteran For High-Profile Galle Test Against India

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Published at:

Sri Lanka have announced a 16-member squad for the first Test against India, with Dhananjaya de Silva leading, Niroshan Dickwella returning, and two youngsters eyeing Test debuts

India Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Niroshan Dickwella Returns After 3 Years
Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella. Photo: X | Sri Lanka Cricket
Summary of this article

  • Dhananjaya de Silva will captain Sri Lanka, with Kamindu Mendis as his deputy

  • Niroshan Dickwella returns to the Test squad after a three-year hiatus

  • Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Keshara Nuwantha could make their Test debuts against India

Sri Lanka have named a 16-member squad for the opening Test against India, with Dhananjaya de Silva set to lead the side in the two-match series beginning August 15 at Galle.

Kamindu Mendis has been appointed vice-captain as Sri Lanka look to make a strong start in an important World Test Championship assignment. The series will be Sri Lanka’s first Test meeting with India since 2017.

Dickwella Returns To Test Cricket After Three-Year Hiatus

One of the biggest highlights from the squad announcement is the return of Niroshan Dickwella to the Test setup. The experienced wicketkeeper-batter last played a Test for Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2023 and could now make his comeback in the longest format. His inclusion provides additional experience to a squad that also features several players looking to establish themselves at Test level.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara is another name attracting attention after making a strong impression in domestic cricket. The batter could be handed his Test debut against India. Right-arm off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha is also in contention for a maiden appearance, offering Sri Lanka another spin option alongside the experienced Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis.

Related Content
null - null
Washington Sundar hits a six during the one day international cricket match between Australia and India in Perth. - David Woodley/AAPImage via AP
Indian players during the India vs Sri Lanka XI warm-up Test in Colombo - X/BCCI
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates after scoring fifty runs on the fifth day of the second cricket test match between India and South Africa in Guwahati. - | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath

There is also a return for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, who has played just one Test so far. His ability to angle the ball across right-handers could add variety to a pace attack featuring Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Milan Rathnayake.

Also Check: India Squad For Sri Lanka Test Series

Sri Lanka Looking To Bounce Back After West Indies Setback

Sri Lanka enter the series needing a response after their recent Test campaign in the Caribbean ended in a 1-0 defeat to the West Indies. They suffered a crushing innings-and-217-run defeat in the first Test after being bowled out for 308 and 101, with West Indies piling up 626/9 declared.

However, Sri Lanka showed considerable fight in the second Test. They posted 549/9 declared in their first innings and eventually declared at 251/9, but the match ended in a draw after West Indies reached 109/0 while chasing 302.

The result meant Sri Lanka returned home without a Test series win, but their second-Test batting display offered encouragement ahead of the India challenge. Earlier, they had also beaten Bangladesh by an innings and 78 runs in Colombo in June 2025 after drawing the opening Test in Galle.

Sri Lanka squad for First Test against India:

Dhananjaya De Silva (C), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories