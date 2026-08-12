Three Years Later, Sri Lanka Bring Back Veteran For High-Profile Galle Test Against India

Dhananjaya de Silva will captain Sri Lanka, with Kamindu Mendis as his deputy
Niroshan Dickwella returns to the Test squad after a three-year hiatus
Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Keshara Nuwantha could make their Test debuts against India
Sri Lanka have named a 16-member squad for the opening Test against India, with Dhananjaya de Silva set to lead the side in the two-match series beginning August 15 at Galle.
Kamindu Mendis has been appointed vice-captain as Sri Lanka look to make a strong start in an important World Test Championship assignment. The series will be Sri Lanka’s first Test meeting with India since 2017.
Dickwella Returns To Test Cricket After Three-Year Hiatus
One of the biggest highlights from the squad announcement is the return of Niroshan Dickwella to the Test setup. The experienced wicketkeeper-batter last played a Test for Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2023 and could now make his comeback in the longest format. His inclusion provides additional experience to a squad that also features several players looking to establish themselves at Test level.
Pasindu Sooriyabandara is another name attracting attention after making a strong impression in domestic cricket. The batter could be handed his Test debut against India. Right-arm off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha is also in contention for a maiden appearance, offering Sri Lanka another spin option alongside the experienced Prabath Jayasuriya and Ramesh Mendis.
There is also a return for left-arm fast bowler Dilshan Madushanka, who has played just one Test so far. His ability to angle the ball across right-handers could add variety to a pace attack featuring Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando and Milan Rathnayake.
Sri Lanka Looking To Bounce Back After West Indies Setback
Sri Lanka enter the series needing a response after their recent Test campaign in the Caribbean ended in a 1-0 defeat to the West Indies. They suffered a crushing innings-and-217-run defeat in the first Test after being bowled out for 308 and 101, with West Indies piling up 626/9 declared.
However, Sri Lanka showed considerable fight in the second Test. They posted 549/9 declared in their first innings and eventually declared at 251/9, but the match ended in a draw after West Indies reached 109/0 while chasing 302.
The result meant Sri Lanka returned home without a Test series win, but their second-Test batting display offered encouragement ahead of the India challenge. Earlier, they had also beaten Bangladesh by an innings and 78 runs in Colombo in June 2025 after drawing the opening Test in Galle.
Sri Lanka squad for First Test against India:
Dhananjaya De Silva (C), Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis (VC), Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (WK), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka