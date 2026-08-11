Inside Team India's Deepening Injury Emergency: 10 International Stars Undergoing Rehab To Regain Fitness
The Indian cricket team finds itself gripped by an unprecedented injury crisis, with as many as ten frontline international stars—including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ashok Sharma, and Riyan Parag—currently stationed at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. This mounting casualty list has heavily depleted the national squad's depth across formats, throwing selection plans into disarray and placing the CoE's sports science protocols under intense scrutiny.
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