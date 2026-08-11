Inside Team India's Deepening Injury Emergency: 10 International Stars Undergoing Rehab To Regain Fitness

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The Indian cricket team finds itself gripped by an unprecedented injury crisis, with as many as ten frontline international stars—including Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Akash Deep, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ashok Sharma, and Riyan Parag—currently stationed at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. This mounting casualty list has heavily depleted the national squad's depth across formats, throwing selection plans into disarray and placing the CoE's sports science protocols under intense scrutiny.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah: Despite initial assurances of a quick recovery from an impact injury in England, Jasprit Bumrah's mysterious knee issue—requiring fluid drainage and a lubricant injection—has left the team without a set return date | Photo: @Jaspritbumrah93/X
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Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya: Despite tracking well toward a full recovery from post-IPL injuries, the premium all-rounder has been forced into a fresh rehab program due to recurring pain in his right shin | Photo: @hardikpandya7/X
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Nitish Kumar Reddy
Nitish Kumar Reddy: Although responding well to rehab and entering the return-to-skills phase after a quadriceps injury ruled him out of the UK and Zimbabwe tours, the all-rounder remains some distance away from full fitness | Photo: @NKReddy07/X
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Sai Sudharsan
Sai Sudharsan: Ruling him out of the Sri Lanka Test tour, India's first-choice number-three left-handed batter is currently undergoing rehab and further tests as he continues to manage persistent pain from a toe injury | Photo: BCCI/X
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Harshit Rana
Harshit Rana: Undergoing surgery for a serious knee issue before being rushed back only to suffer a hamstring injury, the pacer's mishandling has put the CoE under the scanner, though he has shown encouraging progress | Photo: BCCI
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Washington Sundar
Washington Sundar: The off-spinner is currently undergoing a rehab program at the CoE with no return date set after picking up a hamstring injury during the ODI series against England | Photo: Sundarwashi5/X
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Varun Chakravarthy
Varun Chakravarthy: After playing through an IPL hairline fracture and picking up a hamstring injury alongside Rana during the England tour, the spinner checked into the CoE in July to undergo conditioning work | Photo: BCCI/X
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Akash Deep
Akash Deep: Having missed IPL 2026 due to a lower back stress fracture, the pacer remains at the CoE after many months as he continues working toward a full recovery | Photo: BCCI/X
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Ashok Sharma
Ashok Sharma: The Gujarat Titans pacer is facing a serious recovery period stretching across weeks after sustaining a back stress fracture following the third T20 against Zimbabwe | Photo: BCCI/X
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Riyan Parag
Riyan Parag: Recovering from right shoulder surgery, the Rajasthan Royals captain has made some progress but has yet to resume cricket-specific skills | Photo: BCCI/X

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