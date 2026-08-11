Who Is Abishek Porel? From Bengal Cricket To Delhi Capitals

Abisek Porel rose from the local turf of Chandannagar and Bengal's junior circuit to become a premier domestic talent
Porel seized his grand opportunity by stepping up for the Delhi Capitals as a fearless wicketkeeper-batter
His performance in IPL made Delhi Capitals retain him in 2025
Step into the pressure cooker of the Indian Premier League, and few young names carry as much fearless energy or quiet resolve as Abishek Porel.
A dynamic left-handed wicketkeeper-batter with a penchant for stepping up when the lights are brightest, he has rapidly evolved from a promising domestic prospect into one of the most exciting, high-impact modern talents in the Delhi Capitals setup and Bengal cricket.
The Roots
Born on October 17, 2002, in the cultural hub of Chandannagar, West Bengal, cricket was never too far away for Porel. Growing up in a family with sporting pedigree—being the cousin of Indian seam bowler Ishan Porel—Abishek immersed himself early in the local cricketing ecosystem.
He rose through the junior ranks representing Bengal, displaying immense technical discipline and temperament behind and in front of the stumps. Though a stellar performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy put him on the map, a twists-and-turns journey saw him initially miss out on the primary 2022 Under-19 World Cup squad, only to be called up mid-tournament as a COVID-19 replacement.
Fast-Tracking to Domestic Recognition
Swiftly returning from the junior circuit, Porel was fast-tracked into the senior Bengal squad. He made his first-class debut during the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy season against Baroda, quickly establishing himself as a reliable left-handed anchor and a safe pair of hands with the gloves. List-A and T20 debuts followed soon after in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophies.
His domestic reputation skyrocketed over subsequent seasons, highlighted by magnificent multi-day and white-ball performances, including a stellar unbeaten 170 off 130 balls against Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and aggressive centuries that cemented his status as a premier domestic talent.
The Big Leap
Porel’s life changed dramatically ahead of the IPL 2023 season. When the Delhi Capitals faced the monumental challenge of finding a replacement for their talismanic injured captain, Rishabh Pant, Porel was called up for trials. Impressing the franchise think-tank with his neat technique and fearless temperament, he earned his maiden IPL contract.
While his debut season in 2023 was a modest introduction to the grand stage, the 2024 IPL season served as his absolute breakout campaign.
Maturing Into An IPL Star
Utilized dynamically—often as an Impact Player—Porel captured the imagination of fans with a blistering, unbeaten 32 off just 10 balls in the season opener against Punjab Kings. Playing all 14 games, he finished as one of the franchise's standout performers, accumulating 327 runs at a striking rate of nearly 160, including a gritty maiden half-century against the Rajasthan Royals.
His fearless attitude, capability to take on the attack in the powerplay, and reliable glovework prompted the Delhi Capitals to retain him for INR 4 crore ahead of the subsequent auction cycles. Continuing to deliver solid middle- and top-order contributions, Porel cemented his place as an integral part of the franchise's core.
As he continues to mature on the grandest stages of Indian cricket, the young dynamo remains a shining beacon for the next generation of talent emerging from eastern India.