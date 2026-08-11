Who Is Abishek Porel? From Bengal Cricket To Delhi Capitals

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Abishek Porel forged his path from the local cricketing roots of Chandannagar and Bengal's competitive domestic circuit into a fearless modern talent impressing in the global stage of IPL

DC Vs RCB IPL 2026 match 39 photos-Abishek Porel
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel hits a boundary during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Delhi. | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup
Summary of this article

  • Abisek Porel rose from the local turf of Chandannagar and Bengal's junior circuit to become a premier domestic talent

  • Porel seized his grand opportunity by stepping up for the Delhi Capitals as a fearless wicketkeeper-batter

  • His performance in IPL made Delhi Capitals retain him in 2025

Step into the pressure cooker of the Indian Premier League, and few young names carry as much fearless energy or quiet resolve as Abishek Porel.

A dynamic left-handed wicketkeeper-batter with a penchant for stepping up when the lights are brightest, he has rapidly evolved from a promising domestic prospect into one of the most exciting, high-impact modern talents in the Delhi Capitals setup and Bengal cricket.

The Roots

Born on October 17, 2002, in the cultural hub of Chandannagar, West Bengal, cricket was never too far away for Porel. Growing up in a family with sporting pedigree—being the cousin of Indian seam bowler Ishan Porel—Abishek immersed himself early in the local cricketing ecosystem.

He rose through the junior ranks representing Bengal, displaying immense technical discipline and temperament behind and in front of the stumps. Though a stellar performance in the Cooch Behar Trophy put him on the map, a twists-and-turns journey saw him initially miss out on the primary 2022 Under-19 World Cup squad, only to be called up mid-tournament as a COVID-19 replacement.

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Delhi Capitals cricketer Abishek Porel arrested for accusations of rape and sexual assault. - IPL/X
Delhi Capitals' Abishek Porel plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. - AP Photo/Surjeet Yadav
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts in the field during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai. - File/AP
Delhi Capitals and Bengal's wicket-keeper batter is immediately ordered arrest by the Calcutta high court for alleged rape case - | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Fast-Tracking to Domestic Recognition

Swiftly returning from the junior circuit, Porel was fast-tracked into the senior Bengal squad. He made his first-class debut during the 2021–22 Ranji Trophy season against Baroda, quickly establishing himself as a reliable left-handed anchor and a safe pair of hands with the gloves. List-A and T20 debuts followed soon after in the Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali trophies.

His domestic reputation skyrocketed over subsequent seasons, highlighted by magnificent multi-day and white-ball performances, including a stellar unbeaten 170 off 130 balls against Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and aggressive centuries that cemented his status as a premier domestic talent.

The Big Leap

Porel’s life changed dramatically ahead of the IPL 2023 season. When the Delhi Capitals faced the monumental challenge of finding a replacement for their talismanic injured captain, Rishabh Pant, Porel was called up for trials. Impressing the franchise think-tank with his neat technique and fearless temperament, he earned his maiden IPL contract.

While his debut season in 2023 was a modest introduction to the grand stage, the 2024 IPL season served as his absolute breakout campaign.

Maturing Into An IPL Star

Utilized dynamically—often as an Impact Player—Porel captured the imagination of fans with a blistering, unbeaten 32 off just 10 balls in the season opener against Punjab Kings. Playing all 14 games, he finished as one of the franchise's standout performers, accumulating 327 runs at a striking rate of nearly 160, including a gritty maiden half-century against the Rajasthan Royals.

His fearless attitude, capability to take on the attack in the powerplay, and reliable glovework prompted the Delhi Capitals to retain him for INR 4 crore ahead of the subsequent auction cycles. Continuing to deliver solid middle- and top-order contributions, Porel cemented his place as an integral part of the franchise's core.

As he continues to mature on the grandest stages of Indian cricket, the young dynamo remains a shining beacon for the next generation of talent emerging from eastern India.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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