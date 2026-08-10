Outlook Explains | Five Questions That Could Define India’s Galle Test Against Sri Lanka

This is where the Test could become a chess match. Galle has historically been one of Sri Lanka's most spin-friendly venues. The ground has hosted 49 Tests, with teams batting first winning 26 and bowling first winning 16; the average first-innings score is 375, but that falls to 239 in the third innings and 154 in the fourth. Those numbers tell their own story: there can be runs early, but batting becomes considerably less comfortable as the game wears on.