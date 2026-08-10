Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly 2026: Marmoush, Air Nouri Score As Maresca Secures Victory Over Simeone

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Manchester City concluded their pre-season tour of Asia with a 3–1 victory over Atlético Madrid at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, August 9. Despite dominating the first half, Enzo Maresca's side fell behind just before the break when 16-year-old Jorge Domínguez capitalized on a loose ball following a corner to put Atlético ahead.  City responded swiftly after the restart. Winger Antoine Semenyo put on a stellar performance, carving open the defense twice in quick succession to set up a decisive brace for Omar Marmoush in the 57th and 59th minutes. With Atlético pushing for an equalizer late in the game, substitute Rayan Aït-Nouri put the result beyond doubt in the final minute, driving a low strike into the far corner to wrap up a deserved 3–1 win and cap off City's pre-season preparations in style.

Club Friendly 2026: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
Manchester City's Savinho, center, battles for the ball with Atletico Madrid's Dani Martinez, left, and Obed Vargas during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Club Friendly 2026: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly 2026
Atletico Madrid's Dani Martinez battles for the ball with Manchester City's Savinho, during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City Club Friendly 2026
Atletico Madrid's Morten Hjulmand, center, makes an attempt to score against Manchester City's Mateo Kovacic during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Friendly Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Dani Martinez, right, battles for the ball with Manchester City's Savinho, left, during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid Friendly Soccer Match
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush scores their second goal during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Friendly Soccer Match: Atletico Madrid vs Manchester City
Atletico Madrid's Dani Martinez, right, battles for the ball with Manchester City's Savinho, left, during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Manchester City Atletico Madrid Soccer
Manchester City's Omar Marmoush, right, scores their opening goal against Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Atletico Madrid Manchester City Soccer
Atletico Madrid's Dani Martinez, back, battles for the ball with Manchester City's Savinho during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man
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Club Friendly Soccer Match: Manchester City vs Atletico Madrid
Atletico Madrid's Lee Kang-in, left, battles for the ball with Manchester City's Josko Gvardiol during the preseason friendly soccer match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid in Seoul, South Korea. | Photo: AP/Lee Jin-man

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