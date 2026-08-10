Manchester City Vs Atletico Madrid Club Friendly 2026: Marmoush, Air Nouri Score As Maresca Secures Victory Over Simeone

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 10 August 2026 2:20 pm

Manchester City concluded their pre-season tour of Asia with a 3–1 victory over Atlético Madrid at the Seoul World Cup Stadium on Sunday, August 9. Despite dominating the first half, Enzo Maresca's side fell behind just before the break when 16-year-old Jorge Domínguez capitalized on a loose ball following a corner to put Atlético ahead. City responded swiftly after the restart. Winger Antoine Semenyo put on a stellar performance, carving open the defense twice in quick succession to set up a decisive brace for Omar Marmoush in the 57th and 59th minutes. With Atlético pushing for an equalizer late in the game, substitute Rayan Aït-Nouri put the result beyond doubt in the final minute, driving a low strike into the far corner to wrap up a deserved 3–1 win and cap off City's pre-season preparations in style.