In Photos: Jharkhand Protesters March Towards Vidhan Sabha

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Students and job aspirants took to the streets in Jharkhand, marching against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and demanding fair and transparent selection processes. This photo gallery captures the protest march, including crowds, placards, slogans and police arrangements, highlighting growing frustration among aspirants over recruitment and examination concerns.
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