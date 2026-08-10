In Photos: Jharkhand Protesters March Towards Vidhan Sabha

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Students and job aspirants took to the streets in Jharkhand, marching against alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations and demanding fair and transparent selection processes. This photo gallery captures the protest march, including crowds, placards, slogans and police arrangements, highlighting growing frustration among aspirants over recruitment and examination concerns.

Students and aspirants protest march
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being carried during a march towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Ranchi Vidhan Sabha gherao
Demonstrators take part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly as they stage a protest against the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Students and aspirants protest march in Jharkhand
Demonstrators take part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly as they stage a protest against the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand student protest march
Students and aspirants take part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly as they stage a protest against the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand job aspirants agitation
A student holds a placard as he takes part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly as they stage a protest against the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand paper leak protest
People take part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Devendra Nath Mahto hunger strike
Student leader Devendra Nath Mahto being carried during a march towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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JPSC 14th prelims cancellation
Water conons being used on people marching towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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why are students protesting in Jharkhand
Water conons being used on people marching towards Jharkhand Assembly amid a protest over alleged irregularities in the 14th JPSC examination, JSSC-CGL and other recruitment tests, demanding resignation of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and CBI probe on paper leaks, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Jharkhand job aspirants agitation
Demonstrators take part in a march towards Jharkhand Assembly as they stage a protest against the alleged JPSC-JSSC examination irregularities, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Monday, Aug. 10, 2026. | Photo: PTI

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