Halisahar Custodial Death: Suvendu Adhikari Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid, Job For TMC Worker's Wife

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced Rs 10 lakh assistance and a government job for the wife of TMC worker Birju Keot, who died in police custody in Halisahar.
The investigating officer has been suspended and the Halisahar police station's officer-in-charge has been moved to the police lines, while a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.
The developments come amid a political row over the custodial death and protests surrounding former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to the victim's family.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday met the family of a deceased TMC party worker Birju Keot. The victim died in police custody in Halisahar. The nvestigating Officer has been suspended, the Officer-in-Charge transferred to police lines, and an independent magisterial inquiry launched under strict NHRC and Supreme Court directives.
To support the victim’s family, the administration has also sanctioned immediate financial aid of Rs 10 lakh, employment assistance. BJP MLA Arjun Singh, senior police officials and local leaders accompanied Adhikari during his visit.
What Happened In Halisahar?
The victim is Birju Keot, husband of former Kanchrapara municipal councillor Jeni Sharma Keot. He was arrested in connection with extortion and other charges, produced before a court and remanded to police custody for five days. His death was reported on Saturday. His wife alleged that he was beaten up in jail, because of which he died.
Wife of deceased TMC worker Jeni Sharma Keot, while speaking to reporters after Adhikari visited her, said, "The CM has given me a govt job but I want all the officials who were present in the police station when my husband died to be punished".
CM Announces Aid, Job For Victim's Wife
To support the victim’s family, the administration sanctioned immediate financial aid of Rs 10 lakh, employment assistance, reaffirming a commitment to accountability and justice. Adhikari emphasized that political opportunism must take a backseat to institutional accountability. He urged authorities to conduct a swift, transparent, and completely uncompromised investigation to ensure complete justice for the family.
He said, "The state Chief Minister has brought a high-level team. Whatever the family has asked for, efforts are being made to fulfil those demands on a priority basis. I have explained and taught that the Chief Minister is not only the Chief Minister of her party, but of the entire state."
Mamata Banerjee's Visit To Halisahar
Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her car faced a barrage of stones, shoes and mud in Halisahar in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. The All India Trinamool Congress president was travelling to meet the relatives of a party worker who died in police custody. She claimed the attack was carried out by "goons" right in front of the police and warned she would take legal action, PTI reported. Mamata said she "could have...been killed" during the assault. The incident unfolded as she navigated a police cordon.
Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Kalyan Banerjee on Sunday while speaking to reporters called the incident an "attempt to murder" and accusing police of remaining "silent spectators."