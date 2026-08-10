Halisahar Custodial Death: Suvendu Adhikari Announces Rs 10 Lakh Aid, Job For TMC Worker's Wife

Mamata Banerjee's Visit To Halisahar

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her car faced a barrage of stones, shoes and mud in Halisahar in North 24 Parganas on Sunday. The All India Trinamool Congress president was travelling to meet the relatives of a party worker who died in police custody. She claimed the attack was carried out by "goons" right in front of the police and warned she would take legal action, PTI reported. Mamata said she "could have...been killed" during the assault. The incident unfolded as she navigated a police cordon.