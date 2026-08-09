Suvendu Adhikari Orders Fresh Probe Into 2024 RG Kar Rape-Murder Case

Suvendu Adhikari has ordered a fresh probe into the 2024 RG Kar rape-murder case.
The decision follows a request from the victim’s mother, Ratna Debnath.
A separate inquiry will examine alleged lapses during the victim’s cremation.
West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday announced a fresh investigation into the 2024 rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, acting on a request from the victim’s mother, Ratna Debnath.
Debnath, who is now a BJP MLA from Panihati, had sought a fresh examination of the case after the change of government in West Bengal.
“Ratna Debnath had written to me, requesting a fresh investigation. After extensive discussions with the chief secretary and a team of experts, I am announcing a fresh investigation under the Special Commission Act, 1952,” Adhikari said.
The Chief Minister also alleged that the police had failed to properly discharge their duties in connection with the case. He separately ordered an inquiry into alleged lapses during the victim’s cremation and directed action against those found responsible.
Victim’s Mother Had Sought Fresh Probe
Debnath met Adhikari after the BJP came to power in West Bengal, ending the Trinamool Congress government led by Mamata Banerjee.
Following the meeting, she posted on X and referred to the political change in the state.
“Today I am on the 14th floor of Nabanna in a meeting with the chief minister. His name is Suvendu Adhikari. The power of honesty is immense. One only needs to patiently fight against injustice,” she said.
Debnath also criticised Banerjee and said her “team” would face a “more tragic outcome”.
Her request has now prompted the state government to order a fresh investigation, alongside a separate examination of the alleged lapses linked to the cremation.
RG Kar Rape And Murder Case
The case dates back to August 9, 2024, when a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found dead inside a seminar room at the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.
The rape and murder sparked widespread protests across the country and raised questions over the handling of the investigation. Allegations were also made that evidence had been tampered with in an attempt to protect the accused and minimise the seriousness of the incident.
The Calcutta High Court later transferred the investigation to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The CBI arrested several people during the course of its probe, including Sanjay Roy, who was subsequently convicted in the case.
Last week, the Calcutta High Court also directed the CBI to constitute a three-member Special Investigation Team.
The Supreme Court, meanwhile, has been hearing a suo motu case related to the rape and murder. Senior Advocate Karuna Nundy represented the victim’s parents during the proceedings.