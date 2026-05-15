RG Kar case: 3 IPS officers suspended for ‘mishandling’ probe.

Beyond the suspensions, the air in Kolkata remains thick with a demand for something more than just administrative reshuffling. For the family of the young doctor, these disciplinary actions are a bitter postscript to a year defined by absence. They have consistently maintained that the conviction of a single "civic volunteer" was a convenient lid placed on a much larger, more systemic failure. By bringing these high-ranking officers under the scanner for allegedly attempting to bribe the family and manipulating the early narrative, the state is finally acknowledging that the trauma inflicted wasn't just by a predator in a seminar hall, but by a machinery that seemed more interested in damage control than the dignity of the dead.