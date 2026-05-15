RG Kar case: 3 IPS officers suspended for ‘mishandling’ probe.

Summary of this article
Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the suspension of three high-ranking IPS officers, including the former Kolkata Police Commissioner.
He spoke of a system that allegedly tried to bribe a heartbroken family into silence and conducted unauthorized press conferences to control a narrative that was already spiralling out of control.
The RG Kar tragedy became the beating heart of Bengal’s recent elections, a symbol of institutional rot that the BJP campaigned heavily against.
For months, the sterile corridors of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital have been haunted—not just by the memory of the young junior doctor whose life was brutally snuffed out on August 9, 2024, but by the lingering stench of a botched investigation. On Friday, the silence was finally broken by a political earthquake. Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced the suspension of three high-ranking IPS officers, including the former Kolkata Police Commissioner, signalling that the "mishandling" of the case has finally met its day of reckoning.
The fall from grace for Vineet Goyal, the then-Commissioner, along with Deputy Commissioners Abhishek Gupta and Indira Mukherjee, feels like a sombre validation for a grieving family that refused to be silenced. Beyond the bureaucratic terminology of "departmental proceedings," the allegations are visceral and deeply human. CM Adhikari didn’t just point to procedural lapses; he spoke of a system that allegedly tried to bribe a heartbroken family into silence and conducted unauthorized press conferences to control a narrative that was already spiralling out of control.
This move is as much about political survival as it is about justice. The RG Kar tragedy became the beating heart of Bengal’s recent elections, a symbol of institutional rot that the BJP campaigned heavily against. In a poetic turn of electoral justice, the victim’s mother now sits in the State Assembly after winning the Panihati seat—a constant, living reminder to the administration of the daughter they failed to protect.
While the primary suspect, Sanjay Roy, was sentenced to life imprisonment in early 2025, the medical community and the victim’s parents have long maintained that he was a mere pawn in a larger, more sinister game. The suspension of these officers suggests that the "multiple individuals" the family believes were involved might not just be a theory of a desperate mother, but a reality that the state can no longer afford to ignore. For a city that marched under the banner of "Tilottama," this is a small, heavy step toward a truth that has been buried under layers of khaki and red tape.
Beyond the suspensions, the air in Kolkata remains thick with a demand for something more than just administrative reshuffling. For the family of the young doctor, these disciplinary actions are a bitter postscript to a year defined by absence. They have consistently maintained that the conviction of a single "civic volunteer" was a convenient lid placed on a much larger, more systemic failure. By bringing these high-ranking officers under the scanner for allegedly attempting to bribe the family and manipulating the early narrative, the state is finally acknowledging that the trauma inflicted wasn't just by a predator in a seminar hall, but by a machinery that seemed more interested in damage control than the dignity of the dead.
As Bengal looks toward its future, the RG Kar case stands as a grim milestone that changed the state's political and social fabric. The sight of a grieving mother taking her seat in the Assembly—the very heart of the state’s power—is a powerful subversion of the traditional victim narrative. It serves as a persistent, uncomfortable reminder to the newly suspended officers and the government at large that justice in the "City of Joy" can no longer be a selective commodity. The departmental proceedings now beginning at Nabanna are not just about "mishandling" a file; they are about whether a system can ever truly earn back the trust it lost on that dark August night.