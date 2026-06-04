BJP Names Rajya Sabha Candidates For Five States; Two Union Ministers Left Out

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its official candidates for Rajya Sabha elections from five states.
Two senior Union Ministers have been left out of the candidate list, triggering speculation within political circles.
The list reflects the party’s focus on regional balance, performance, and strengthening its numbers in the Upper House.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its list of candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections from five states, leaving out two senior Union Ministers.
The party has finalised names for the seats falling vacant in the biennial elections to the Upper House. While most chosen candidates are senior leaders and prominent state faces, the exclusion of two Union Ministers has come as a surprise to many inside and outside the party.
Sources said the decision was taken after careful consideration of various factors including regional representation, past performance, and the party’s long-term strategy. The two ministers who were not fielded are expected to continue focusing on their ministerial responsibilities in the Union government.
The Rajya Sabha polls are considered crucial for the BJP to maintain and further strengthen its position in the Upper House. The party is confident of winning a majority of the seats it is contesting with the support of its allies.
BJP leaders described the list as a balanced mix of experienced parliamentarians and new faces. The final results will depend on the strength of the BJP and its allies in the respective state legislative assemblies.
This development is being closely watched as it may also indicate the party’s priorities and internal dynamics ahead of larger political battles in the coming years.