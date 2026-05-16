CBI Conducts Searches At Multiple Locations In Adhikari Aide Murder Case

Summary of this article
Searches conducted at multiple locations including Delhi in connection with the murder of Chandranath Rath, personal aide to CM Suvendu Adhikari.
Seven-member SIT investigating possible ₹1 crore contract killing plot, interstate links, and larger conspiracy behind the May 6 Madhyamgram attack.
CBI took over the case on May 12; three contract killers already arrested from UP and Bihar as agency intensifies efforts.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at multiple locations, including in Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar area, as part of its ongoing probe into the sensational murder of Chandranath Rath, the personal assistant to West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.
Rath was shot dead in a brazen attack on May 6, 2026, in Madhyamgram, North 24 Parganas district, just two days after the declaration of West Bengal Assembly election results. The killing, which occurred when bike-borne assailants ambushed his car and fired at point-blank range, has sent shockwaves across the state amid already heightened post-poll tensions.
The CBI formally took over the investigation on May 12, registering its own FIR and forming a seven-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by a senior DIG-rank officer. This move came after the West Bengal government recommended handing over the sensitive case to the central agency. The agency has been examining multiple angles, including a possible contract killing plot reportedly involving over ₹1 crore, interstate linkages, and a larger conspiracy.
Three contract killers have already been arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Investigators are now focusing on tracing financial trails, vehicle linkages (including those from Jharkhand), and the masterminds behind the murder. Today’s raids in Delhi are believed to be targeting potential suspects, hideouts, and associates connected to the case.
Suvendu Adhikari, who rose to prominence after switching from Trinamool Congress to BJP, described Rath as a trusted aide and close confidant. Rath, a former Air Force serviceman, had been working with Adhikari for several years and was known for his efficiency in handling crucial assignments.
Political reactions have been sharp, with the BJP alleging a politically motivated killing aimed at destabilising the new government, while other parties have called for a fair and impartial probe. The CBI’s intensive actions signal a serious effort to unravel the full conspiracy rather than limiting the case to the arrested shooters.
The agency has also revisited the crime scene along with forensic experts. Officials indicated that more arrests and summons are likely in the coming days as the SIT expands its net across states.
The case remains highly sensitive given its timing and the stature of the victim’s political connections, making it one of the most closely watched investigations in West Bengal in recent times.