The Bengal Mandate And The SIR Question: What The Data Shows

For instance, Karandighi, the AITC had won the seat in 2021 by nearly 37,000 votes. In 2026, not only did the BJP make the margin up, it won the seat by almost 20,000 votes. That implies a relative swing of almost 57,000 votes in the BJP’s favor between the two elections. In order to just win the seat, based on the 2021 result, the BJP required that the sum of its gain and the AITC’s loss added up to more than 37,000 votes. Between 2021 and 2026, the BJP gained roughly 17,000 votes in this seat. If we assume that all of AITC’s loss is to be attributed to non-death SIR deletions, then in any situation where the number of non-death SIR deletions is higher than the deficit of 20,000 votes (37,000-17,000) makes this a contentious seat. Indeed, Karandighi witnessed over 44,000 non-death deletions, which makes it a problematic seat, under the assumption that a big majority of the deleted votes were supposed to be affiliated with the AITC. If, however, this assumption is relaxed, the analysis changes. For instance, if a larger chunk of deletions happened among pro-BJP voters, then it is possible that the BJP’s victory margin in 2026 may, in fact, have been much higher in the absence of deletions. In that case, the margin would have been different even though the winning party would have remained the same (BJP).