West Bengal Elections: Neither A Voter, Nor A Citizen, Only A ‘Delete’

“It feels like a system designed to harass us,” says an animated Anita Mondal, breaking away from the reticent demeanour of the people who had gathered. Bringing out her list of documents, which included her Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID-Card, School Certificate and 2002 electoral rolls with the names of her parents, she said, “They said they would allow Aadhaar. They wanted Madhyamik certificate, but my parents could not afford to keep me in school after Standard six. I have a signed certificate. My parents are on the 2002 roll. What the hell do they want after this?” For 48-year-old Mondal, who emigrated from Bangladesh when she was hardly a year old, the thought of being disenfranchised triggers a generational anger at being forced ‘to not belong’. Having been a voter since 2005, the sight of the names of herself, her husband, and son, who was born in India, deleted after being put under adjudication angers Mondal.