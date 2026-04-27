Kolkata Port Voter Decline After SIR Raises Concerns for TMC Bastion

Where Did the People Go?

The primary question echoing through the tea stalls is a simple one: How does a neighbourhood lose a quarter of its soul in a single revision? Incumbent Firhad Hakim, the charismatic Mayor of Kolkata who has become a fixture in these parts, is leaning on a decade of personal history to steady the ship. "People here know who has stood by them," he remarked, a nod to the deep-seated relationships that define Kolkata’s "para" (neighbourhood) culture. But the human reality is messy. In every second house, there is a story of a grandmother or a young first-time voter discovering their name is missing, turning the democratic process into a frantic hunt for documentation.