Kolkata Port Voter Decline After SIR Raises Concerns for TMC Bastion

Summary of this article
A sharp decline in number of voters following the SIR of electoral rolls has injected an element of uncertainty.
The electorate in the south Kolkata constituency has dropped from 2.36 lakh in the 2021 Assembly polls to around 1.75 lakh.
The TMC re-nominated senior minister and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, while the BJP fielded Rakesh Singh.
In the labyrinthine lanes of the Kolkata Port constituency, where the smell of heavy diesel from the docks mingles with the aroma of street-side chai, a strange silence has fallen over the voter lists. As the city prepares for the April 29 polls, the talk of the town is not just about politics, but about the neighbours who are no longer on paper. Following a "Special Intensive Revision," nearly 61,000 names have vanished from the electoral rolls—a staggering 26 per cent drop that has left the local community reeling in confusion.
For the working-class families of south Kolkata, the voter card is more than just a right; it is an identity. In the densely packed neighbourhoods where transport workers and small-time traders have lived for generations, the sudden shrinking of the electorate has felt less like an administrative clean-up and more like a collective erasure.
Where Did the People Go?
The primary question echoing through the tea stalls is a simple one: How does a neighbourhood lose a quarter of its soul in a single revision? Incumbent Firhad Hakim, the charismatic Mayor of Kolkata who has become a fixture in these parts, is leaning on a decade of personal history to steady the ship. "People here know who has stood by them," he remarked, a nod to the deep-seated relationships that define Kolkata’s "para" (neighbourhood) culture. But the human reality is messy. In every second house, there is a story of a grandmother or a young first-time voter discovering their name is missing, turning the democratic process into a frantic hunt for documentation.
A Community Under Scrutiny
The opposition, led by the BJP’s Rakesh Singh, is tapping into this anxiety, claiming that the "vanishing voters" are not just data errors but people whose voices are being silenced. As party workers from the Left, Congress, and BJP go door-to-door with thick bundles of revised lists, the atmosphere in the Port area has turned clinical and cautious. Neighbours are checking on neighbours, not to borrow sugar, but to ensure they still "exist" in the eyes of the Election Commission.
"Elections are decided by trust," Hakim insists. But for the 61,000 people whose names have been struck through with red ink, that trust is currently under a heavy lens.
As the April 29 deadline looms, the struggle in Kolkata Port has shifted. It is no longer just a battle of ideologies between the TMC bastion and its challengers; it is a race against time to ensure that the living, breathing residents of the docks aren't replaced by a ghostly silence on polling day. For the people of the Port, the ballot box is the only place where they can prove they are still here.