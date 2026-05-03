Saayoni Ghosh: A Spirited Political Force

For actor Saayoni Ghosh, her foray into politics was not rough. With a huge number of budding faces in the Bengali film industry gravitating towards the Trinamool Congress (TMC) colours, Ghosh’s entry did not ruffle any feathers. However, with decent success and recognition in the realm of films and television, Ghosh’s decision to walk into politics was spirited. She wanted to upend common notions and depart from the frame of inert celebrity additions to the TMC bandwagon. Contesting from the Asansol South constituency, Ghosh faced defeat at the hands of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Agnimitra Paul in the 2021 state assembly elections. However, the top brass trusted her with responsibility of greater recognition when she was appointed as the President of the TMC’s youth wing, taking over from Abhishek Banerjee. Ghosh, hardly a reticent politician, chose to voice her opinions loudly, harnessing social media to present her takes on national issues and establishing the party line quite effectively. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Ghosh was fielded from the high-profile Jadavpur constituency of Kolkata, the very seat which had launched TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on to the national stage in 1984. Since Banerjee wrested the seat from veteran Communist Party of India(Marxist) leader Somnath Chatterjee in 1984, the constituency had witnessed a woman representing the seat seven times before 2024. Keeping the rich tradition alive, in a closely-watched contest, Ghosh bested her two male counterparts from the BJP and the CPI(M), securing over seven lakh votes.