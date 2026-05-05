TMC Accepts Defeat in Bengal, Vows to Continue Fight for Secularism

Summary of this article
Mahua Moitra said the Trinamool Congress respects the electoral mandate, stressing that “the will of the people is supreme”.
Moitra affirmed that the party will continue to fight for a secular country, upholding the Constitution over “brute majoritarianism”.
A day after the Trinamool Congress suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of the BJP in the West Bengal Assembly elections, TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday said her party respects the mandate, emphasising that the will of the people is paramount.
She added that the party will continue its fight for a “secular country”.
In a post on X, Moitra said, “The will of the people is supreme. If Bengal wanted BJP, then Bengal has got BJP. We respect that.” The Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday scripted history by winning 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal Assembly polls, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule.
"We fought the good fight against unimaginable odds on an uneven pitch and for that I am proud of my leader & my party," Moitra said.
She said the TMC will continue to stand and fight for a secular country where the constitution, and "not brute majoritarianism, is the last word”.
(with PTI inputs)