Trump Demands Widespread Sign-Up to Abraham Accords as Part of Iran Peace Deal

President Donald Trump has insisted that a large number of Arab and Muslim countries join the Abraham Accords as a precondition for any comprehensive peace deal with Iran.
Trump stated that broader regional normalisation with Israel is essential to isolate Iran and ensure long-term stability in the Middle East.
The US President linked Iran’s nuclear ambitions and regional behaviour with the need for wider acceptance of the Abraham Accords framework.
US President Donald Trump has demanded that a large number of countries sign up to the Abraham Accords as a non-negotiable part of any peace agreement with Iran.
Speaking during a meeting with senior advisors and diplomats, Trump made it clear that he wants to significantly expand the landmark 2020 accords — which normalised relations between Israel and several Arab nations — before finalising any major deal with Tehran.
“Many more countries should join the Abraham Accords. This is very important. If we are going to have peace with Iran, we need widespread sign-ups,” Trump said.
The Abraham Accords, brokered during Trump’s first term, saw the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan establish diplomatic relations with Israel. Trump now wants to use the current Iran peace negotiations to bring in more countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states, into the fold.
Trump believes that expanding the circle of countries normalising ties with Israel will create strong regional pressure on Iran to abandon its nuclear programme and stop supporting proxy militias across the Middle East. He described the Abraham Accords as the “foundation of real peace” in the region.
Sources close to the administration say Trump is personally pushing for Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in the Accords as part of a grand bargain that could include security guarantees and economic incentives.
The demand comes amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions between the US, Israel, and Iran. While some progress has been reported in indirect talks, Trump’s insistence on linking the Iran deal with the Abraham Accords has added a new layer of complexity to the negotiations.
Senior US officials are expected to engage with Gulf leaders in the coming weeks to discuss the proposal. The development is being closely watched by Israel, which has long advocated for broader regional integration as a counter to Iranian influence.
Trump’s latest position once again highlights his preference for bold, transactional diplomacy in the Middle East. Whether this approach yields a breakthrough in the Iran talks remains to be seen.