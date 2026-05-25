Why Xi Got Agitated During ​Talks With Trump: Heated Moment During Summit

Trump reportedly defended Japan’s stronger military approach, arguing that Tokyo faced growing risks from regional threats such as North Korea.
Under Takaichi Japan has moved beyond a narrow national defence posture to a broader regional power
Japan has increasingly referred to China as its primary strategic challenge in recent defence documents
Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly criticised Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi due to Japan’s growing military position during his recent summit earlier this month, with US President Donald Trump in Beijing, according to the Financial Times.
The report says Xi became visibly agitated and vocal while discussing Japan’s defence expansion, catching US officials by surprise as Tokyo had not been a central topic for pre-summit discussions.
Japan’s Military Actions Under Scrutiny
The discussion centred around Japan’s security strategy under Takaichi who has moved the country beyond a narrow national defence posture to a broader regional power.
Recent developments include, increase of defence spending to record levels, relaxing long-standing restrictions on military exports, and expanding defence partnerships in the Indo-Pacific. Additionally, there is stronger support for Taiwan’s security. Rules have also been revised in this regard, Japan can now export fighter aircraft, missiles, and warships indicating a removal of previous limitations focused largely on defensive equipment.
Trump’s Response
Trump reportedly defended Japan’s stronger military approach, arguing that Tokyo faced growing risks from regional threats such as North Korea.
It remains unclear whether Trump also raised concerns about China’s military rise during the discussion. A senior US official later told the Financial Times that Trump had “emphasised his deep respect for the Japanese people and his close personal relationship with Prime Minister Takaichi”.
The official added, “The US delegation reminded Chinese counterparts about the large US military presence in Japan”.
Why Taiwan Remains A Concern
Japan-China relations have deteriorated in recent months, particularly after Takaichi suggested last year that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could justify Japanese military intervention.
Beijing views Taiwan as its territory and reacts strongly to comments it perceives as interference. Chinese officials have since criticised Japan’s military expansion and regional partnerships. China’s embassy in US also blamed Japanese “right-wing forces” for destabilising regional peace.
“Japan should first and foremost address its wrongful rhetoric and action on Taiwan, halt its reckless remilitarisation drive, return to the right track of good neighbourliness, friendship and peaceful development, and earn trust from its Asian neighbours and the world with concrete actions,” the embassy added.
Regional Security Under Question
Japan has increasingly referred to China as its primary strategic challenge in recent defence documents, and has expanded military ties with countries including Australia and other regional partners.