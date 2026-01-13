Gambling On Global Stability: Japan Entangles With Taiwan

Any combat involving Taiwan would likely transform into a US-China-Japan war.

A
A.D. Gnanagurunathan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gambling On Global Stability: Japan Entangles With Taiwan
Gambling On Global Stability: Japan Entangles With Taiwan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PM Sanae Takaichi recently said China using military force on Taiwan would represent a ‘survival threatening situation’ for Japan

  • China is uncompromising over its sovereign claims on Taiwan and is willing to use force to defend it

  • Neither did Taiwan seek Japanese intervention nor was there any Chinese military escalation

The US intervention in Venezuela is the recent event in international politics that involves questions of sovereignty, international law and global stability. The ongoing Ukraine-Russia war and the long-drawn-out case of Taiwan are in similar order. But the latter gains significance, as the global ramifications of an eventuality centred around it, is enormous.

Any combat involving Taiwan would likely transform into a US-China-Japan war. In such case, the fallout would not be confined to the region but global. Because East Asia is home to some of the largest economies in the world; houses major manufacturing hubs with vast consumer markets and it is well-integrated with global trade and supply chain networks. The consequences of lockdowns in East Asia during COVID-19 pandemic are still fresh in our memory that any conflict in the region would not only disturb our daily lives but also threaten our livelihoods.

China's PLA Eastern Theater Command on Dec. 29 launched Justice Mission-2025 joint drills in seas and airspace around Taiwan's east, south, north, and East China Sea, practicing sea-air blockades, multi-directional strikes, and live-fire. - IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire
China Launches Fresh Military Drills In Central Taiwan Strait Amid US Arms Sale, Japan Tensions

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

In this scenario, Japan’s first female Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent statement that China using military force on Taiwan would likely represent a ‘survival threatening situation’ for Japan warranting a response set off the latest round of confrontation between China and Japan. China is uncompromising over its sovereign claims on Taiwan and is willing to use force to defend it. But, the Taiwanese response to Takaichi’s statement has been muted. Neither are there many takers for impending Chinese invasion theory in Taiwan. Then, why did Takaichi make a provocative statement despite knowing that it would induce retaliation from China, which could possibly affect the stability of East Asia and beyond. 

Disputes leading to weaponisation of trade and services against each other have become a norm in the region. No exceptions this time as well. Nearly 40 per cent of the flights from China to Japan were cancelled by December 2025. Chinese students in Japan were instructed to remain cautious. The ban on seafood imports from Fukushima region was re-imposed. Concerts and movies could not escape their fate either. The extremity of it was that the Chinese Consular General in Osaka clamouring for Takaichi’s head on X platform. In response, Japan has asked its citizens and students in China to enhance their safety precautions. Nor an emissary to China could salvage the situation for Japan. Currently China has initiated an anti-dumping investigation against Japan over the imports of dichlorosilane, a crucial chemical for chip-making. 

On the other hand, Chinese military drills around Taiwan have generally been portrayed as the bellwether for its provocative behaviour. However, the evidence points otherwise. For example, China has staged one large-scale military drill in April 2025 compared to two in 2024. According to an analysis of the figures released by the Ministry of National Defense, Taiwan, in the second half of 2025, the activities of PLA warplanes and ships have been less active. For instance, the number of sorties by PLA aircrafts between July and November 2025 near Taiwan saw a drop of 14 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year. Still coastguard operations have witnessed a spike.

A banner on the front end of a bus features images of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and China's Xi Jinping with a message that reads in Spanish: "An example for the world," during a government-organized rally opposing U.S. intervention, in Caracas, Venezuela. - AP Photo/Cristian Hernandez
The Global Domino: How US' Action In Venezuela Could Affect China's Taiwan Ambitions

BY Kanwal Sibal

Japan’s security and foreign policies predominantly cohere with the US. Currently both  China and the US are lowering the rhetoric and looking to constructive engagement. So Takaichi’s provocative position is out of step with the US position.  Since the Trump-Xi meeting in October 2025, America’s raging trade war with China has quietened down with a compromise significantly reducing tariffs on each other’s products; restrictions on rare earth exports were eased and export controls on certain technologies were suspended. The issue of Taiwan was conspicuously absent. Perhaps, as a precursor, the Trump administration declined a stopover in New York for Taiwanese President William Lai in July, in effect, he had to cancel his visits to Central and South America allies. Although the US NSS 2025 recognised the importance of Taiwan’s geostrategic location, its ‘One China’ policy remains undisturbed.

In sum, it is neither Taiwan seeking Japanese intervention nor was there any Chinese military escalation. There was no sign of American pressure that compelled Takaichi to make the statement either. The faction ridden domestic politics of Japan provides the answer. The prime ministership usually goes to the winner of the unending game of political musical chairs. In the last two decades, Japan had 11 prime ministers.

Sanae Takaichi’s Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) historic defeat in the House of Councillor election in July 2025 and the loss of majority in both the houses of Diet triggered the dissolution of the long-standing coalition between LDP and Komeito. PM Shigeru Ishiba’s resignation ensued. In this flux, Takaichi grabbed the opportunity to form the government with the support of more conservative Nippon Ishin (Innovation Party). So, Takaichi had to make concessions to keep her new radical coalition partner in good cheer so as to secure her position.

For example, Takaichi’s refusal to retract her statement; maintaining ambiguity on the three nuclear principles; and agreeing with Innovation Party’s proposal to review the regulation on exporting offensive weapons were intended to consolidate politically and also to achieve her long-term strategic objective of overcoming ‘pacifism’. Further, the attempt to advance the plan to increase defence spending to 2 per cent of the GDP by two years, attest this. A ‘normal’ Japan brings back negative memories of its colonial past and militarism to many in the region. 

Now, her approval ratings are robust and the conservative voters are magnetised. But the moot point is whether Sanae Takaichi would forge her legacy as someone with a tunnel vision of militarising Japan or a stateswoman who has surmounted the rough and tumble of Japanese politics to ensure global peace and stability.

The author is a Non-Resident Fellow at the Taiwan Centre for Security Studies, National Chengchi University, Taipei. He works on international relations, East Asia, and Indian foreign policy. 

Views expressed are personal

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

    Advertisement

    PHOTOS

    Advertisement

    ×

    Today Sports News

    Cricket News

    1. Delhi Vs Vidarbha LIVE Score, Vijay Hazare Trophy 4th QF: Rathod, Kadam Eye Strong Finish|VID 219/4 (40.5)

    2. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh LIVE Score, VHT 2025-26 QF: Prabhsimran Singh Misses Ton By Whisker|PUN 169/2 (31)

    3. Australia Captain Alyssa Healy Announces Retirement Plan After India Series

    4. RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris Plays Blinder As Bengaluru Romp To Second Straight Win

    5. ICC Rejects Bangladesh's 'Complete Lie' About Security Concerns In India For T20 World Cup: Report

    Football News

    1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

    2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

    3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

    4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

    5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

    Tennis News

    1. Brisbane International Final: Aryna Sabalenka Trounces Marta Kostyuk, Lifts Second Title In Row

    2. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Marta Kostyuk To Retain Brisbane International Title, Ahead Of Australian Open

    3. Aryna Sabalenka Beats Madison Keys To Reach Brisbane International Semi-Finals

    4. Wildcard Player’s Struggle Goes Viral As Organisers Admit Selection Error

    5. Australian Open 2026: Prize Money Hits All Time Record High - Check Details

    Badminton News

    1. India Open 2026 Badminton Day 1 LIVE Updates: All Eyes On Lakshya Sen Vs Ayush Shetty Clash In New Delhi

    2. BWF India Open Super 750 Guide: Indians In Action, Schedule, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

    3. BWF India Open Super 750 Preview: High Hopes, Tricky Draws Await Home Shuttlers

    4. BWF Malaysia Open 2026: PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Losing To World No.2 Wang Zhiyi In Semi-Final

    5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi, Malaysia Open Semi-Final Highlights: Indian Ace Goes Down Fighting In Straight Games

    Trending Stories

    National News

    1. Message From JeM Chief Warns Multiple Suicide Bombers Ready To Be Deployed

    2. Ringing Phones, Familiar Promises: Mumbai Candidates, Voters In Last Gear For BMC Polls

    3. Warming Up For Winters: How Shimla Lost Its Snowfall

    4. Thackerays Can’t Dictate My Movements, Says K Annamalai; Vows To Visit Mumbai Again

    5. Rajasthan Weather Alert – Severe Cold Wave and Dense Fog Persist

    Entertainment News

    1. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

    2. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

    3. Watching The Watchdogs: No One Killed Jessica & Journalism On Screen

    4. Supriya Pathak Interview | “If I Don’t Enjoy Watching What I’m Doing, I Cannot Expect The Audience To Enjoy it”

    5. Hollywood Walk Of Fame Star: Why Deepika Padukone Outshines Bollywood’s Glitterati

    US News

    1. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

    2. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

    3. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

    4. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

    5. US Will Enforce Oil Quarantine, Not Run Venezuela: Rubio

    World News

    1. As Protests Continue, Will Trump Attack Iran?

    2. US Justice Department Subpoenaed Federal Reserve, Opens Criminal Probe Against Powell

    3. Australia Declares State Of Disaster As Bushfires Continue To Rage

    4. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

    5. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

    Latest Stories

    1. Punjab Vs Madhya Pradesh Toss Update, Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 QF: MP Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

    2. Liverpool 4-1 Barnsley Highlights, FA Cup Third Round: Reds Overcome Szoboszlai Error To Seal Big Win At Anfield

    3. Amid BMC’s Financial Crunch, Political Parties Go Big On Welfare Schemes

    4. Makar Sankranti 2026 Astrology: Saturn’s Shift Into Capricorn And Its Impact On All 12 Zodiac Signs

    5. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 1: Chiranjeevi Starrer Earns Nearly Rs 30 Crore

    6. West Bengal Nipah Virus Scare: Two Nurses Critical, Samples Sent For Confirmation

    7. The Raja Saab Box Office Collection Day 4: Prabhas Starrer Witnesses Steep Decline, Plummets To Single-Digits

    8. The Quiet Privatisation of India’s Public Sector: How the State Is Withdrawing Without Saying So