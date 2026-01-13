Gambling On Global Stability: Japan Entangles With Taiwan

Disputes leading to weaponisation of trade and services against each other have become a norm in the region. No exceptions this time as well. Nearly 40 per cent of the flights from China to Japan were cancelled by December 2025. Chinese students in Japan were instructed to remain cautious. The ban on seafood imports from Fukushima region was re-imposed. Concerts and movies could not escape their fate either. The extremity of it was that the Chinese Consular General in Osaka clamouring for Takaichi’s head on X platform. In response, Japan has asked its citizens and students in China to enhance their safety precautions. Nor an emissary to China could salvage the situation for Japan. Currently China has initiated an anti-dumping investigation against Japan over the imports of dichlorosilane, a crucial chemical for chip-making.