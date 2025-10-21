Trump Threatens 155% Tariffs On China If Trade Deal Not Finalised By November 1

US President Donald Trump warns of steep tariffs unless China agrees to a fair trade deal before November 1, amid escalating tensions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump China tariffs, US-China trade deal, 155% tariff threat, rare earths export controls
US-China Trade Deal In Jeopardy? Once Declared 'Historic', Trump Now Feels 'Differently' About It File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Trump threatens a 155% tariff on Chinese goods if no trade deal is reached by November 1.

  • China replaces WTO envoy Li Chenggang amid rising trade tensions.

  • Trump and Xi Jinping scheduled to meet at the APEC summit to discuss trade issues.

US President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could impose a “potential 155% tariff” on Chinese goods if Beijing does not finalise a trade agreement by 1 November. The warning was issued as Trump signed a critical minerals deal at the White House with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday.

According to Indian Express, Trump outlined a series of issues he expects China to address in negotiations, including rare earths, fentanyl, and soybeans. Speaking to reporters, he said, “I think China’s been very respectful of us. They’re paying tremendous amounts of money to us in the form of tariffs. As you know, they’re paying 55% (tariffs), that’s a lot of money.”

Donald Trump - AP
Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

BY Outlook News Desk

He added, "China’s paying 55% and a potential 155% come November 1st unless we make a deal." Trump also noted that while other countries had previously taken advantage of the US, trade agreements negotiated under his administration have addressed these imbalances.

Trump confirmed he is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea in the coming weeks. "We have a very good relationship and we’ll be meeting in South Korea in a couple of weeks," he said. He expressed confidence in reaching a deal, stating, "I think we’ll end up with a very strong trade deal. Both of us will be happy", Indian Express reported.

Related Content
Related Content
Chinese President Xi Jinping - | AP
China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

BY Outlook News Desk

Following Trump’s remarks, China announced changes to its representation at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Top trade negotiator Li Chenggang has been replaced by Li Yongjie, whose credentials were presented to the WTO on 29 September, Reuters reported.

According to Indian Express, the announcement comes amid heightened tensions over trade negotiations, with both sides signalling a potential escalation in tariffs if no agreement is reached.

(With inputs from Indian Express)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA LIVE Score, 2nd Test Day 2: Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha Eye Runs Against Proteas In Rawalpindi

  2. Mohammad Rizwan Sacked: Pakistan Name New ODI Captain - Check Details

  3. ICC Women's ODI World Cup: Sri Lanka Take 4 Wickets In 4 Balls To Snatch Victory Against Bangladesh!

  4. Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup: SL-W Stay Alive As Ban-W Choke Late

  5. Virat Kohli Signs Autographs As Fans Wish 'Happy Diwali' To Batter Ahead Of Adelaide ODI

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Is INDIA Bloc’s Infighting Costing It Loyal Voters In Bihar Assembly Elections?

  2. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  3. Can A Campus Be Apolitical In A Political Society?

  4. When Students Protests Are Criminalised

  5. PM Modi Hails Armed Forces’ Role In Operation Sindoor, Praises Self-Reliance In Defense

Entertainment News

  1. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  2. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  3. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

  4. Baahubali And The Perils Of Uncritically Defending Flawed Characters

  5. A Stitch in a Lifetime

US News

  1. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  2. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  3. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

  4. Trump Says It's Too Early To Discuss Tomahawk Missiles In Talks with Zelenskyy

  5. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

World News

  1. Can American Diplomacy Prevent The Collapse Of The Israel-Hamas Peace Deal?

  2. 23 Indian Crew Rescued After LPG Carrier Catches Fire Off Yemen Coast; 2 Still Missing

  3. Trump Warns India of 'Massive Tariffs' Over Russian Oil Purchases

  4. Top Pakistani Leaders Send Diwali Greetings To Country's Hindu Community

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

Latest Stories

  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Dhaka Airport, All Flights Suspended

  2. Horoscope Today, October 18, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 19–25, 2025: Positive Shifts Await Aries, Taurus, and Pisces

  4. Judicial Inquiry Ordered Into Leh Violence: Ladakh CS Says Demand For Transparent Probe Fulfilled

  5. Dangal Actor Zaira Wasim Announces Her Wedding; Shares First Pics From The Nikaah

  6. International Legal Cooperation Now Integral To Judiciary, Says Justice Surya Kant

  7. Dude Vs Bison Box Office Collection Day 1: Pradeep Ranganathan's Rom-Com Powerbombs Dhruv Vikram's Sports Drama

  8. Pakistan Vs Afghanistan: ACB Boycotts Tri-Series After 3 Players Killed In Pakistani Airstrike