Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had earlier reached Malaysia to diffuse tensions between the two nations. Trump is also scheduled to travel to Kuala Lumpur for a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations that begins on Sunday, and later that week is expected in South Korea ahead of a leaders' summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum that is being held October 31-November 1 in Gyeongju.