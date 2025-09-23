At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

In wide-ranging UNGA speech, Trump accuses India and China of funding Ukraine war, demands Europe cut Russian energy, and calls for immediate end to Gaza conflict.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Trump
Future Belongs To 'Patriots', Not 'Globalists': US President Donald Trump AT UN
  • Trump says India and China are “primary funders” of Ukraine war through Russian oil imports.

  • Warns Europe to stop buying Russian energy or face new tariffs.

  • Calls for immediate end to Gaza war, urging Hamas to release all hostages.

In a wide-ranging address to the 80th United Nations General Assembly session, US President Donald Trump highlighted his second-term foreign policy record while lamenting that “globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order.”

India and China as ‘Primary Funders’ of Ukraine Conflict

US President Donald Trump claimed that China and India are the "primary funders" of the conflict in Ukraine since they are still buying Russian oil.

"China and India are the primary funders of the ongoing war by continuing to purchase Russian oil,” Trump said in his over an hour-long address at the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

As retaliation for New Delhi's imports of Russian oil, the Trump administration has levied an extra 25 per cent tariff on the country, bringing the total US charges on India to 50 per cent, which is among the highest in the world.

Trump ended by declaring himself the leader capable of uniting the global community, claiming his track record of brokering ceasefires. - X.com
Trump UN Speech: US President Urges Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Slams UN’s Ineffectiveness In Global Crises

BY Outlook News Desk

In his address, Trump said that “inexcusably, even NATO countries have not cut off much Russian energy and Russian energy products”, and he wasn’t happy about this when he found this out.

“Think of it, they're funding the war against themselves. Who the hell ever heard of that one? In the event that Russia is not ready to make a deal to end the war, then the US is fully prepared to impose a very strong round of powerful tariffs, which would stop the bloodshed, I believe, very quickly.”

Trump said that for those tariffs to be effective, European nations, “all of you are gathered here right now, would have to join us in adopting the exact same measures. I mean, you're much closer to the city. We have an ocean in between, you're right there, and Europe has to step it up. They can't be doing what they're doing. They're buying oil and gas from Russia while they're fighting Russia.

“It's embarrassing to them, and it was very embarrassing to them when I found out about it, I can tell you that. But they have to immediately cease all energy purchases from Russia; otherwise, we're all wasting a lot of time. So I'm ready to discuss this. We're going to discuss it today with the European nations all gathered here.”

“Sure, they're thrilled to hear me speak about it, but that's the way it is. I like to speak my mind and speak the truth,” he added.

Trump Calls for an Immediate End to Gaza War

Trump denounced Western nations' attempts to create a Palestinian state, claiming that doing so would encourage "horrible atrocities" committed by Hamas, a militant organisation in Palestine.

Nearly two years after Hamas captured the hostages in the fatal attack on Israel that started the Gaza conflict, Trump stated that world forces should instead concentrate on securing their release.

"As if to encourage continued conflict, some of this body is seeking to unilaterally recognize the Palestinian state. The rewards would be too great for Hamas terrorists, for their atrocities," Trump said in his speech at the U.N. "This would be a reward for these horrible atrocities.

"Instead of giving in to Hamas' ransom demands, those who want peace should be united with one message - release the hostages now, just release the hostages," he said.

Calling for the release of all living hostages and the bodies of those who have died in captivity, he said: "We have to stop the war in Gaza immediately. We have to stop it, to get it done."

With inputs PTI and Reuters.

