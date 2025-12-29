Algeria 1-0 Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025-26: Mahrez Penalty Secures Narrow Win For ALG

Zinedine Zidane watched again and Riyad Mahrez scored again as Algeria reached the last 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 win over Burkina Faso on Sunday. The 34-year-old Mahrez took his tally to three goals in two games with a penalty in the 23rd minute. The ball went one way, the goalkeeper the other, and it was enough for the Fennec Foxes to advance to the knockout stage with a maximum six points in Group E. It came as a relief for the many Algeria fans who had made the relatively short trip to the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat. The team went out after the group stage in both editions after winning the 2019 title in Egypt.

Algeria and Burkina Faso players anticipate a corner kick during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's Rafik Belghali challenges Burkina Faso's Steeve Yago during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Burkina Faso's Bertrand Traore is challenged by Algeria's Rayan Ait Nouri during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Burkina Faso's Gustavo Sangare, left, competes for the header with Algeria's Rafik Belghali during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Burkina Faso's Gustavo Sangare, left, competes for the header with Algeria's Rafik Belghali during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Burkina Faso's Gustavo Sangare, controls the ball away from Algeria's Rayan Ait Nouri during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's Riyad Karim Mahrez controls the ball during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's Riyad Karim Mahrez celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Burkina Faso's Kouassi Kan in action during the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Rabat, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
Algeria's fans wait for the start of the Africa Cup of Nations group E soccer match between Algeria and Burkina Faso in Fez, Morocco. | Photo: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy
