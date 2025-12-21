Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Poster For Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the official poster for the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, widely regarded as the biggest tribal festival in Asia, on December 21, 2025, at his residence in Hyderabad. The biennial event, also known as Medaram Jatara, is scheduled for February 4-7, 2026, in the Eturu Nagaram forest area of Mulugu district.