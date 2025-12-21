Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils Poster For Sammakka Saralamma Jatara

State gears up for Asia's largest tribal festival in Medaram, expecting over 2 crore devotees in February

Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Revanth Reddy
Revanth Reddy Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • CM Revanth Reddy releases official artwork for Sammakka Saralamma Jatara 2026 on December 21.

  • Expected to draw over 2 crore devotees to Medaram from February 4-7; ₹150 crore allocated for facilities.

  • Asia's largest tribal congregation honoring mother-daughter deities' historic resistance.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy released the official poster for the Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, widely regarded as the biggest tribal festival in Asia, on December 21, 2025, at his residence in Hyderabad. The biennial event, also known as Medaram Jatara, is scheduled for February 4-7, 2026, in the Eturu Nagaram forest area of Mulugu district.

The poster features the revered tribal deities Sammakka and Saralamma, along with the tagline highlighting the festival's cultural and spiritual significance. Revanth Reddy, accompanied by ministers Ponnam Prabhakar and Seethakka, announced enhanced arrangements to accommodate an expected turnout of over 2 crore devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and other states.

The government has allocated ₹150 crore for infrastructure upgrades, including widened roads, drinking water facilities, sanitation, medical camps, and security measures. Special focus will be on eco-friendly practices in the forest zone, with helipads and dedicated bus services planned for VIPs and pilgrims. The CM directed officials to ensure seamless coordination among departments for power supply, transport, and crowd management.

Recognized as a State Festival since 1996, the Jatara commemorates the bravery of Sammakka and Saralamma, who fought against Kakatiya rulers in the 13th century. Devotees offer jaggery as naivedyam and carry the deities in a grand procession on the final day.

Published At:
