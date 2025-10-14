China says it will “fight to the end” after new U.S. tariffs on all Chinese goods.
Trump announces 100% levies and software export controls starting 1 November.
Beijing defends rare-earth export controls as lawful and tied to national security.
China said on Tuesday it was prepared to “fight to the end” in an escalating trade war with the United States, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of an additional 100% tariff on all Chinese goods, AFP reported.
An unnamed spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said Beijing’s stance on trade and tariff disputes “remains consistent”. “If you wish to fight, we shall fight to the end; if you wish to negotiate, our door remains open,” the spokesperson said, according to AFP.
The latest exchange of threats has heightened concerns that tensions between the world’s two largest economies could deepen, particularly after Mr Trump’s statement on Friday announcing the new tariff measures. The move, he said, was in response to China’s decision last week to introduce sweeping new export controls on rare earths — a sector in which Beijing holds a dominant position.
Mr Trump’s announcement rattled global markets over the weekend and cast doubt on a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping planned for later this month in South Korea, AFP reported.
The U.S. President also said Washington would impose export controls “on any and all critical software” from 1 November.
In response, the Chinese Commerce Ministry defended its rare earths export controls, describing them as lawful and necessary. “Export control measures concerning rare earths and related items constitute legitimate actions by the Chinese government to improve its export control system in accordance with laws and regulations,” the spokesperson said.
“As a responsible major power, China has consistently and resolutely safeguarded its own national security and international collective security,” the statement added.
(With inputs from AFP)