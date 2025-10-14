China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

Beijing responds to Washington’s new tariff measures and export controls with a pledge to defend its economic and national interests.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
China trade war, US tariffs, 100% tariff, rare earths export controls, Trump China tariffs
Chinese President Xi Jinping Photo: | AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • China says it will “fight to the end” after new U.S. tariffs on all Chinese goods.

  • Trump announces 100% levies and software export controls starting 1 November.

  • Beijing defends rare-earth export controls as lawful and tied to national security.

China said on Tuesday it was prepared to “fight to the end” in an escalating trade war with the United States, following U.S. President Donald Trump’s announcement of an additional 100% tariff on all Chinese goods, AFP reported.

An unnamed spokesperson for China’s Commerce Ministry said Beijing’s stance on trade and tariff disputes “remains consistent”. “If you wish to fight, we shall fight to the end; if you wish to negotiate, our door remains open,” the spokesperson said, according to AFP.

Donald Trump - AP
Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

BY Outlook News Desk

The latest exchange of threats has heightened concerns that tensions between the world’s two largest economies could deepen, particularly after Mr Trump’s statement on Friday announcing the new tariff measures. The move, he said, was in response to China’s decision last week to introduce sweeping new export controls on rare earths — a sector in which Beijing holds a dominant position.

Mr Trump’s announcement rattled global markets over the weekend and cast doubt on a potential meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping planned for later this month in South Korea, AFP reported.

Related Content
Related Content

The U.S. President also said Washington would impose export controls “on any and all critical software” from 1 November.

Stressing that Beijing remains committed to peace and stability, he called for dialogue as the path forward. - File photo
China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

BY Outlook News Desk

In response, the Chinese Commerce Ministry defended its rare earths export controls, describing them as lawful and necessary. “Export control measures concerning rare earths and related items constitute legitimate actions by the Chinese government to improve its export control system in accordance with laws and regulations,” the spokesperson said.

“As a responsible major power, China has consistently and resolutely safeguarded its own national security and international collective security,” the statement added.

(With inputs from AFP)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL, Sai Resume IND’s Chase As Victory Looms

  2. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

  3. ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six Points System Explained

  4. T20 World Cup Asia Pacific Qualifiers Super Six: Five Star Lamichhane Keeps Nepal Perfect

  5. Pat Cummins Injury Update: Will Australia Captain Play Ashes Opener? Here's What He Said

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Change Doesn’t happen Without Political Parties: Kannan Gopinathan On Joining Congress

  3. Day In Pics: October 13, 2025

  4. Uttarakhand Abolishes Madrasa Education Board

  5. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  2. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After “Historic Breakthrough”

  3. Afghanistan Halts Border Clash With Pakistan After Gulf Nations’ Request

  4. Trump Hails Gaza Ceasefire As ‘Dawn of a New Middle East’ in Knesset Address

  5. China Urges Pakistan And Afghanistan To Ease Border Tensions Through Dialogue

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script