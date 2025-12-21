AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5: Starc Helps Australia Retain Urn With Two Matches To Spare

Australia warded off England's lower-order resistance to retain the Ashes with two matches to spare on Sunday (December 21, 2025). Pacer Mitchell Starc took three of the last four wickets to blunt the visitors' defiant comeback in a tense fifth-day finish to the third Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Aussies started Day 5 needing four wickets to win, with England resuming at 207 for six and still 228 runs away from the victory target of 435 that would have required a world record to achieve.

Photo Webdesk
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-Alex Carey
Australia's Alex Carey poses with man of the match award after Australia won the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-Usman Khawaja
Australia's Usman Khawaja sign autograph to fans after they won the third Ashes cricket test match against England in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-Josh Tongue
England's Josh Tongue, left, and England's Brydon Carse walk back after losing the third Ashes Test match against Australia in Adelaide. Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-
Australia's players celebrate after winning the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-
Australia's players celebrate after winning the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-Brydon Carse
England's Brydon Carse plays a shot during play on the final day of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-Mitchell Starc
Australia's Mitchell Starc, right, celebrates the wicket of England's Will Jacks, left, during play on the final day of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-
Australian players celebrate the dismissal of England's Jamie Smith during play on the final day of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-Jamie Smith
England's Jamie Smith gestures with his bat on scoring 50 runs as teammate Will Jacks watches during play on the final day of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Australia Vs England, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5 Cricket match-Englands Will Jacks
England's Will Jacks bats during play on the final day of the third Ashes cricket test between England and Australia in Adelaide, Australia. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
