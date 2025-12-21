AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 5: Starc Helps Australia Retain Urn With Two Matches To Spare
Australia warded off England's lower-order resistance to retain the Ashes with two matches to spare on Sunday (December 21, 2025). Pacer Mitchell Starc took three of the last four wickets to blunt the visitors' defiant comeback in a tense fifth-day finish to the third Test at the Adelaide Oval. The Aussies started Day 5 needing four wickets to win, with England resuming at 207 for six and still 228 runs away from the victory target of 435 that would have required a world record to achieve.
