No Conclusive Evidence Linking High AQI to Lung Disease: Govt

The government has informed Parliament that there is no solid evidence linking higher air quality index (AQI) levels to lung diseases.



However, Union Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh admitted in a written response to the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that one of the causes of respiratory conditions and related diseases is air pollution.



Laxmikant Bajpayee, a BJP MP, asked Singh if the government was aware that lung fibrosis, an irreversible decline in lung capacity, is being caused by extended exposure to dangerous AQI levels in Delhi-NCR, according to research and medical testing.