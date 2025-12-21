Real Madrid Vs Sevilla, La-Liga 2025-26: Mbappe, Bellingham Guide Hosts To 2-0 Win Over Ten-Man SEV
Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu to close out Matchday 17, strengthening their position near the top of the La Liga table. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a well-taken header shortly before half-time, giving the hosts control of the contest. Sevilla were reduced to 10 men after Marcao received a second yellow card, which made life even tougher for the visitors. In the 86th minute, Kylian Mbappe converted a late penalty to seal the win and, in the process, equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 goals in a calendar year. The result keeps Real Madrid firmly in the title hunt as they head into the winter break.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE