Real Madrid Vs Sevilla, La-Liga 2025-26: Mbappe, Bellingham Guide Hosts To 2-0 Win Over Ten-Man SEV

Real Madrid secured a 2-0 victory over Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabéu to close out Matchday 17, strengthening their position near the top of the La Liga table. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a well-taken header shortly before half-time, giving the hosts control of the contest. Sevilla were reduced to 10 men after Marcao received a second yellow card, which made life even tougher for the visitors. In the 86th minute, Kylian Mbappe converted a late penalty to seal the win and, in the process, equalled Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record of 59 goals in a calendar year. The result keeps Real Madrid firmly in the title hunt as they head into the winter break.

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe blows a kiss towards the TV camera as he celebrates after scoring his sides second goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe runs off to celebrate after scoring his sides second goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Fran Garcia
Real Madrid's Fran Garcia, center is tackled by Sevilla's Djibril Sow, left, during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe celebrates after scoring his side second goal from the penalty spot during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Vinicius Junior
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right looks to control the ball under pressure from Sevilla's Juanlu Sanchez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz
Referee Alejandro Muñiz Ruiz, shows a second yellow cards to Sevilla's Marcao who is then sent off during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Odysseas Vlachodimos
Sevilla's goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos reacts after Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham scored the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Jude Bellingham
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Gabriel Suazo
Sevilla's Gabriel Suazo, right, crosses the ball as Real Madrid's Raul Asencio attempts to block during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
Real Madrid vs Sevilla Spain La Liga Soccer match-Dean Huijsen
Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, right holds of the challenge of Sevilla's Djibril Sow during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
