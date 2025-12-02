Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Murray joined Djokovic's team in his first coaching role last November
Djokovic appeared at just one grand slam under Murray's watch
Djokovic won his 100th ATP Tour title at the Geneva Open shortly after splitting with Murray
Andy Murray admits he did not get the results he envisaged while serving as Novak Djokovic's coach earlier this year.
Three-time major winner Murray joined Djokovic's team in his first coaching role last November, but the former rivals parted ways on the eve of Roland-Garros in May.
Djokovic appeared at just one grand slam under Murray's watch, reaching the semi-finals at the Australian Open in January.
But the 24-time grand slam champion was forced to retire through injury one set into his last-four matchup with Alexander Zverev at Melbourne Park, having earned an eye-catching victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.
Djokovic won his 100th ATP Tour title at the Geneva Open shortly after splitting with Murray, but November's Hellenic Open crown was his only other tournament win this year.
Murray told The Tennis Podcast: "You're working with not only one of the best tennis players but one of the best athletes of all time, so my expectation was that it was going to be extremely challenging.
"Novak, like myself, is a challenging character in terms of the way he goes about his tennis. It is extremely demanding.
"I look back on it, and I'm glad that I did it. It's an amazing experience that I've had.
"It was unfortunate what happened in Australia with the injury, but I watched him play ridiculous tennis in that tournament.
"After the injury, it was certainly a difficult few months for him, but also I think for the team and all of us.
"I was disappointed. We probably didn't get the results I would have liked for him, but I learned a lot about what coaching is."
Djokovic has now gone through two full seasons without winning a grand slam title for the first time since doing so in 2009 and 2010, having won three of four majors in 2023.