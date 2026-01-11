Newcastle United 3-3 Bournemouth, FA Cup: Ramsdale's Heroics Deny Former Side In Third-Round Thriller

Aaron Ramsdale starred against former club Bournemouth as Newcastle United won a thrilling FA Cup third-round tie on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw

Newcastle United 3-3 Bournemouth, FA Cup
Aaron Ramsdale celebrates his penalty shoot-out heroics with his Newcastle team-mates
  • Newcastle and Bournemouth drew 3-3 in a thrilling FA Cup third-round tie

  • Aaron Ramsdale saved key penalties to help Newcastle win the shoot-out

  • Newcastle advanced on penalties to reach the FA Cup fourth round

Aaron Ramsdale came back to haunt his former side as Newcastle United defeated Bournemouth on penalties in their FA Cup third-round tie, following a 3-3 draw.

Yoane Wissa was denied by Djordje Petrovic in a quiet first half, but the tie then burst into life early in the second period.

Nick Woltemade played Harvey Barnes into the box with a fantastic pass with the outside of his foot, and the winger slotted past the Bournemouth goalkeeper with ease.

Evanilson was then denied by Ramsdale at the other end after Tino Livramento was dispossessed, while the offside flag spared the English goalkeeper's blushes when his failed attempt to catch a powerful strike from Junior Kroupi fell kindly for Evanilson in the box.

Sven Botman rattled the crossbar with a header from Lewis Hall's inswinging corner, and the Cherries went up the other end to equalise soon after as Evanilson squared the ball across the six-yard box for Alex Scott to tap home.

David Brooks put the visitors ahead after he dribbled past a lazy challenge from Botman and found the bottom-right corner, but Petrovic fouled Sandro Tonali in the 91st minute, allowing Anthony Gordon to score from the spot and force extra time.

The action continued as Barnes' 118th-minute header was cancelled out when Marcus Tavernier poked past Ramsdale four minutes later, though there was still time for Gordon to completely miss the ball from close range after being picked out by Barnes' centre.

Although Woltemade and captain Bruno Guimaraes both missed from the spot, Ramsdale saved penalties from Evanilson, Alex Jimenez and Bafode Diakite to give the Magpies a 7-6 win in the shoot-out.

Data Debrief: Ramsdale to the rescue

If there was ever a game worthy of being called end-to-end, it was this one.

Newcastle produced 3.85 expected goals (xG) from 23 shots to Bournemouth's 2.46 from 22 attempts, with Ramsdale making 10 saves even before the shoot-out.

Alongside Ramsdale, Barnes certainly deserved to finish on the winning side. The winger recorded the most touches in the box (10), created the most chances (four) and won five of his seven duels, to go with his two goals.

Barnes is the first Newcastle player to score 10 goals in all competitions this season, while it is Barnes’ best scoring season for the Magpies (11 goals in 30 games), already netting more than he did in the whole of last term (nine goals in 40 games).

