NBA Wrap: Wembanyama's Late Baskets Lift Spurs Past Celtics; Mitchell Stars In Cavs' Win

Victor Wembanyama scored 16 of his 21 points in the second half, including a game-sealing jumper with 19.2 seconds left, and the San Antonio Spurs beat the Boston Celtics 100-95 on Saturday night.
De'Aaron Fox also finished with 21 points for the Spurs and Keldon Johnson added 18 points and 10 rebounds. San Antonio won its second straight after losing two in a row.
Derrick White led Boston with 29 points and Jaylen Brown had 27 for the Celtics, who lost for just the third time in 12 games.
The game was tied at 84 before Baylor Scheierman’s corner 3-pointer pushed Boston ahead with just under seven minutes left. White followed with a driving basket before the Spurs went on a 9-2 spree, taking a 93-91 lead on Johnson’s 3-pointer with 2:14 left.
After Brown’s layup tied it, Wembanyama’s fadeaway jumper pushed San Antonio back in front with 1:33 to go.
Brown was then stripped of the ball near midcourt by Fox, and Julian Champagnie converted a putback of his own miss to make it 97-93 with 41 seconds left.
Wembanyama’s left-wing jumper made it 99-95.
Mitchell Helps Cavs Cool Wolves
Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the hot-shooting Cleveland Cavaliers took control in the second half for a 146-134 victory over Minnesota that snapped the Timberwolves' four-game winning streak.
Mitchell also had four 3-pointers as the Cavaliers had five players score at least 20 points for the second time in franchise history. Evan Mobley had 24 points, Jaylon Tyson scored 23 off the bench and Darius Garland added 22.
Sam Merrill had 20 points and set a franchise record with at least five 3-pointers in four straight games.
The last time the Cavaliers had five players with at least 20 points was on March 14, 1972, against the Baltimore Bullets.
The 146 points are the fourth most the Cavaliers have scored in a regulation game. They scored 148 in a 33-point victory over Washington on Nov. 7.
Cleveland shot a season-best 59.2 percent (55 of 92), including 15 of 31 from beyond the arc.
Hornets start fast in drubbing of Jazz
Brandon Miller scored 18 points, LaMelo Ball had 17 and the Charlotte Hornets built a 47-point lead in the first half of a 150-95 rout against the Utah Jazz for the largest road win in franchise history.
The Hornets bounced back from a pair of frustrating losses in a big way, having fallen to Toronto by one point and Indiana by two in their last two games. Charlotte pounded the NBA champion Thunder by 27 in Oklahoma City before those defeats, previously the Hornets' largest victory of the season.
Tre Mann led the Hornets with 20 points in 12 minutes off the bench and Miles Bridges and Collin Sexton each scored 15 in a game Charlotte led by 57 in the second half.
Ryan Kalbrenner and Grant Williams returned from injuries for Charlotte, which outscored Utah by 45 points behind the 3-point line in the first half. The Hornets were 16 for 36 while the Jazz hit one of their 12 attempts.