Golden State Vs Boston, NBA: Celtics Tame Stephen Curry-Less Warriors 121-110

Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown dropped 23 and 26 points, respectively, as the Boston Celtics rolled over Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors 121-110 on Thursday night. Brown, the leading scorer in the NBA's Eastern Conference before the All-Star break, matched his career-high in rebounds with 15, and also made 13 assists, another career-best. This was the Celtics' seventh win in eight games. Curry is being sidelined with a knee injury, and the hosts struggled without the two-time NBA MVP. Up next, the Celtics visit Los Angeles to take on the Lakers, while the Warriors host the Denver Nuggets. Both games are on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Kristaps Porziņģis
Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porziņģis, top middle, hugs Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard as Celtics guard Derrick White (9) hugs Warriors guard Gary Payton II after an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Gary Payton II
Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) dunks against the Boston Celtics during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Derrick White
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) shoots against Golden State Warriors guard Will Richard (3) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Nikola Vučević
Boston Celtics center Nikola Vučević, right, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porziņģis during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, left, shoots against Golden State Warriors center Kristaps Porziņģis during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Hugo González
Boston Celtics guard Hugo González (28) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Al Horford
Golden State Warriors center Al Horford (20) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Warriors guard
Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody (4) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors Vs Boston Celtics NBA basketball 2025-26-Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics guard Jordan Walsh (27) dunks against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco. | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
