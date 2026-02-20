Golden State Vs Boston, NBA: Celtics Tame Stephen Curry-Less Warriors 121-110
Payton Pritchard and Jaylen Brown dropped 23 and 26 points, respectively, as the Boston Celtics rolled over Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors 121-110 on Thursday night. Brown, the leading scorer in the NBA's Eastern Conference before the All-Star break, matched his career-high in rebounds with 15, and also made 13 assists, another career-best. This was the Celtics' seventh win in eight games. Curry is being sidelined with a knee injury, and the hosts struggled without the two-time NBA MVP. Up next, the Celtics visit Los Angeles to take on the Lakers, while the Warriors host the Denver Nuggets. Both games are on Sunday.
